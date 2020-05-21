Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller Will Take Part in Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Concert Series- Kicks Off May 31st!

Mark Cortale announced today that Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the first event will take place on Sunday, May 31 and will feature Tony award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara. Stage and screen favorites Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller will headline the following two weeks. Each weekly show will premiere Sunday nights at 8PM EST with a second showing Mondays at 3PM EST for viewers in other time zones like the UK. Tickets are available at www.thesethconcertseries.com for $20.00 (early bird) and $25.00 each.

The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! The roll-call of stars who have graced the "Broadway @" series reads like a Tony Awards Who's Who: Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Christine Ebersole, Kelli O'Hara, Neil Patrick Harris, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosie O'Donnell, Vanessa Williams, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Faith Prince, Megan Mullally, Cheyenne Jackson, Gavin Creel, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss, Jane Krakowski, and many more!

The Seth Concert Series is sponsored by BroadwayWorld and StreamYard.

"This series has become tremendously popular over the past ten years, and we are thrilled to have found a way to continue to bring these intimate concerts to our audience," said producer Mark Cortale. "During these unprecedented times, people are turning to the arts for joy and relief, and we know that some time with Seth, Kelli, Jeremy, Jessie, and many others will do just that!"

Added Seth Rudetsky, "I've been hearing from people all over who are wondering when our Broadway concert series will begin again. Well, the answer is now!! I cannot wait for another season of fabulous chats and stunning music with the best of the best!"

Stage and screen star Kelli O'Hara has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, Outer Critics, and Oliver nominations. She reprised the role while making her West End debut, and performed a limited engagement at Tokyo's Orb Theatre.

Kelli also received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series The Accidental Wolf. Other film and television credits include the second season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, All The Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's Masters of Sex, CBS All Access' The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, N3mbers, and the animated series Car Talk.

Other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate (Tony, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde. She was awarded the prestigious Drama League's Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award in 2019.

In 2015, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehár's The Merry Widow and returned as Despina in Mozart's Così fan tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic.

Along with two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight Records.

Jeremy Jordan first appeared on Broadway in the musical Rock of Ages. He then won the starring role of Tony in Broadway's revival of West Side Story followed by the initial production of Bonnie & Clyde in Sarasota, Florida, starring opposite Laura Osnes. This was followed by his first feature film, Joyful Noise, opposite Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah. Todd Graff, who wrote and directed the film, decided to cast him in the movie after coincidentally attending Jeremy's very first performance as the lead in Rock of Ages. In the fall of 2011, Jeremy was cast as Jack Kelly in Disney's world premiere production of Newsies at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. He played Jack at night, and during the day rehearsed the Broadway production of Bonnie & Clyde, after which he returned to Newsies to star in its new run on Broadway, which earned him critical raves and a Tony nomination as Best Actor in a Musical for this star-making role - and a Grammy nomination for the cast album. While starring in Newsies on Broadway at night, he appeared regularly on NBC's hit series Smash. Jeremy also starred in the film adaptation of The Last 5 Years, opposite Oscar and Tony nominee, Anna Kendrick, from the cult musical from Jason Robert Brown was directed by Richard LaGravenese. Jeremy also starred as real life Peter Pan writer J.M. Barrie in the stage musical version of Finding Neverland, directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus at Boston's legendary A.R.T. theatre. Jeremy reprised his role as Jack Kelly in Disney's live filmed stage production of Newsies which opened in movie theaters around the country last year. He also appears as the voice of Varian in Disney Channel's new animated series, Tangled, based on the 2010 hit movie. Jeremy most recently starred in The CW drama Supergirl opposite Melissa Benoist. On Broadway he played opposite Scandal star Kerry Washington in the drama American Son that was filmed for Netflix this year.

Jessie Mueller most recently appeared on Broadway and at Steppenwolf in Tracy Lett's new play The Minutes alongside the playwright, Armie Hammer and Blair Brown. She received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award for her performance as Julie Jordan in the recent revival of Carousel opposite Joshua Henry and Renee Fleming. Prior to that she originated the role of Jenna Hunterson in composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles' hit Broadway musical Waitress for which she was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy award. She earned all three awards for her starring role as Carole King in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical. She recently starred as Marian in The Music Man with Norm Lewis and Rosie O'Donnell at The Kennedy Center. Other major Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination), and her Broadway debut as Melinda in On A Clear Day You Can See Forever opposite Harry Connick, Jr. (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). She portrayed Carrie Pipperidge in the New York Philharmonic's staged concert production of Carousel at Lincoln Center, and was a part of Carnegie Hall's family concert series, Take the Stage with Broadway Stars. Mueller began her career in Chicago and was named Actor of the Year in 2011 by The Chicago Tribune. Four years later she received Chicago's prestigious Sarah Siddons Society Award. Recently she collaborated on Broadway for Orlando's "What the World Needs Now" benefiting our brothers and sisters in Orlando.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and the sequel The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek (Random House) as well as three volumes of Seth's Broadway Diary featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (NY TIMES "critics pick") which also premiered to rave reviews in London. In June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised more than $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!). Seth and James have a foundation called Your Kids Our Kids that presented Concert For America; a series around the country featuring stars like Barry Manilow, Keala Settle, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow and Audra McDonald that raised money for 5 non-profits that have been working relentlessly since the 2016 presidential election. They also present Voices for The Voiceless, a yearly star-studded concert for You Gotta Believe which helps older foster children find families, even if they've aged out of the system. SiriusXM/Pandora recently launched Seth's first podcast series: Seth Rudetsky's Back To School where he interviews stars about the ups and (hilarious) downs of their high school years. The first season includes Tina Fey, Allison Janney and Sean Hayes. When Broadway shut down, Seth and James started hosting/producing Stars In The House (StarsInTheHouse.com)...a twice-daily livestream that's featured tons of Broadway stars as well as TV reunions like "Melrose Place", "Taxi" and "Frasier" and has raised more than $300,000 for The Actors Fund. You can find out more about Seth, and watch his signature "deconstructions", at SethRudetsky.com

Mark Cortale (Producer) most recently formed the developmental theatre lab NEW WORKS PROVINCETOWN and just commissioned a new musical by Scott Frankel and Michael Korie with a book by Jonathan Tolins. He co-produced the critically acclaimed new Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get at The York Theatre last fall, which received 3 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Best Musical and 2 Drama Desk Nominations including Best Score. He produced Deconstructing Patti on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS starring Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky. He created the Broadway@ concert series in 2011 at The Art House in Provincetown where he serves as Producing Artistic Director. The series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has since travelled to cities that include Chicago @ The Steppenwolf, Beverly Hills @ The Wallis, Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Herbst Theater and Scottsdale @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts. In the 2018/19 the series launched in Boston @ the Huntington Theatre with Chita Rivera and at The Town Hall in New York City with six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. Mark has produced international drag sensation Varla Jean Merman for the past twenty years and also produces the singing string quartet Well-Strung, which he founded. Info at www.markcortalepresents.com.

