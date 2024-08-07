Kate Baldwin, Tony Yazbeck, and More Set For Abingdon Theatre Company's 32nd Anniversary Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the initial casting to kick off their season at the 32nd anniversary gala honoring longtime board member, Emmy, Olivier, and six-time Tony Award-winning producer Jim Kierstead.

Set to celebrate Abingdon Theatre Company’s 32nd season Off-Broadway is two-time Tony Award Nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Tony Award Nominee Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita (Nine), Drama Desk Award Winner Mandy Gonzalez (Sunset Boulevard) with a star-studded lineup including Keri René Fuller (Six), Blaine Krauss (Hamilton), Kara Lindsay (Once Upon a Mattress), Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Carolina Rial (NBC’s The Voice), Nyla Sostre (Shucked), Carrie St. Louis (Titanique), Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), Curtis Wiley (Ain’t Too Proud), and Alyssa Wray (ABC’s American Idol). Additional casting to be announced at a later date.

The benefit gala will be held on Monday, October 28, 2024 at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). The evening will include cocktails, dinner, an auction, and a live performance directed by Producing Artistic Director Chad Austin with musical direction by Robbie Cowan.

Jim Kierstead stated, “I could not be more proud or honored to represent Abingdon Theatre Company's thirty-second season. After ten years on the Board and having witnessed and having been part of Abingdon's exemplary work first hand, knowing that I have had a hand in this company's success and valuable contributions to the community is incredibly satisfying.”

Chad Austin said, “I am elated to be kicking off our bravest season yet with this talented group of stars and celebrating Vice Chair of ATC’s Board, Jim Kierstead. It is a privilege to be honoring Jim’s remarkable contributions to our industry at our benefit gala this October.”

About Jim Kierstead

Jim Kierstead is a Grammy-nominated, Emmy, Olivier, and six-time Tony Award-winning producer of the Broadway, touring, Toronto, and London productions of Kinky Boots, Pippin, Hadestown, The Inheritance, The Lehman Trilogy, and Company. In addition, he has been a co-producer of over 25 Broadway productions including Sweeney Todd, Cabaret, Tommy, Ain’t Too Proud, The Minutes, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Waitress, The Visit, You Can’t Take It With You, Indecent, The Great Comet (all Tony nominated), Mrs. Doubtfire, Be More Chill, Pretty Woman, Side Show, It Shoulda Been You, M. Butterfly, Rocky, among others. Off-Broadway projects include The Hollow, The Gospel According To Heather, Unexpected Joy, Yank! (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Nominees), Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, and Thrill Me - The Leopold & Loeb Story (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Nominees). He has produced London productions including Waitress, Dreamgirls, Pretty Woman, Be More Chill, Unexpected Joy, Yank!, Thrill Me, Flowers For Mrs Harris, Brokeback Mountain, Night of the Living Dead, and Aspects of Love. Film/TV projects include the Emmy winning TV series The Bay, as well as Indoor Boys, Emmy winning After Forever, and Wakefield starring Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner. Along with his Broadway Factor partners, Jim produced the hit immersive show Amparo in downtown Miami for Bacardi. Jim is on the Board of Directors of The Abingdon Theatre Company, The York Theatre Company, Primary Stages, and is the founder of the digital theatre content creation company Broadway Virtual. He holds an M.S. in Computer Science and an M.A. in Clinical and Counseling Psychology.

About Abingdon Theatre Company

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Mainstage Productions include the Off-Broadway premiere of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, the New York premiere of Queens Girl in the World, which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, and the NYT Critics’ Pick Get on Your Knees written and performed by Jaqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award. The DMW Greer One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman’sJust for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and has just completed its run on Broadway; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons; Date of a Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC’s Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin, and has since produced three award-winning films, including As Apple Pie written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA; Abingdon Virtual’s premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.