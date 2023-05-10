Jordan Litz To Assume the Role of 'Fiyero' in WICKED This Month

Jordan joins a cast which includes Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, John Dossett as The Wizard, and more.

Jordan Litz will join the Broadway company of Wicked in the role of Fiyero, beginning performances on Tuesday, May 16th at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre (222 West 51st Street).

Jordan Litz comes directly from the WICKED National Tour where he played Fiyero for over a year and a half. Other credits include Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Legally Blonde, numerous productions with Walt Disney World. Jordan hails from California where he was a competitive swimmer, winning collegiate national championships and competing in the 2012 US Olympic Trials.

Jordan joins a cast which includes Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, John Dossett as The Wizard, Tony Award-winner Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and Michael Wartella as Boq. James D. Gish will perform his final performance as Fiyero on Sunday, May 14.

ABOUT Wicked

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED will celebrate its 20th Anniversary on Broadway this fall.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.



