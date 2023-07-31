Jazz at Lincoln Center Celebrates Jerome Kern in August With SONGBOOK SUNDAYS

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club with Can’t Help Lovin’ Jerome Kern on Sunday, August 13th at 5 PM and 7:30 PM

Can’t Help Lovin’ Jerome Kern swings the legendary tunes of American popular song’s greatest melodic composer, Jerome Kern, as Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook slips into high summer at Dizzy’s Club. This Songbook Sundays lets loose the musical party with stellar Kern classics like I Won’t Dance, Long Ago and Far Away, I’m Old Fashioned, Pick Yourself Up, Can’t Help Lovin’ That Man and more.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features star jazz vocalist La Tanya Hall, Broadway Award winner Margo Seibert, JALC rising star Robbie Lee and Grammy award winning pianist and vocalist Billy Stritch.

Music director Stritch leads a band of all-stars including Mark McLean on drums (Wynton Marsalis, Billy Joel), Neal Miner on bass (Etta Jones, Jane Monheit) and Aaron Heck on saxophone (Chaka Khan, Late Show with David Letterman Orchestra).

Add in some cool stories to the hot summer music, it’s a swinging Sunday jam party at Dizzy’s.

Ms. Winer said: “We’re so grateful that over the last year, Songbook Sundays has become this go-to place where musicians, vocalists and audiences can come together every other month. It’s always welcoming, and its whole purpose, along with great music, is fun, joy and a feeling of community.”

Songbook Sundays is in its second year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwinfollowed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe and Fats Waller. It will continue with a celebration of Harold Arlen (October 1). All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC’s home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy’s Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy’s Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $30/40, with student tickets available at $25. There is a $21 food/drink minimum.

**Both performances will be live-streamed on JALC’s JazzLive app; purchase on Dizzy's website $9.99/month, cancel anytime.** To purchase, visit:Click Here