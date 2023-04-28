How to Watch the 2023 Tony Nominations

Click Here for More on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, by Lea Michele and Myles Frost. The announcement can be viewed LIVE (9am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!

If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama League Awards, Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met three times this season to determine the eligibility of every Broadway production of the season. Catch up on what decisions were made here.

Lastly... recap on which shows are eligible for this year's biggest awards below!

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

The Collaboration

The Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Good Night, Oscar

The Kite Runner

Leopoldstadt

Life of Pi

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool

Ohio State Murders

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Pictures from Home

Prima Facie

Summer, 1976

The Thanksgiving Play

Walking with Ghosts

Best Musical

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise

Almost Famous

Bad Cinderella

Kimberly Akimbo

KPOP

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play

A Christmas Carol

A Doll's House

Death of a Salesman

The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

1776

Bob Fosse's Dancin

Camelot

Into the Woods

Parade

Sweeney Todd