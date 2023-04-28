Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

How to Watch the 2023 Tony Nominations

The 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced on May 2, 2023.

Apr. 28, 2023  

The 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, by Lea Michele and Myles Frost. The announcement can be viewed LIVE (9am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!

If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama League Awards, Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met three times this season to determine the eligibility of every Broadway production of the season. Catch up on what decisions were made here.

Lastly... recap on which shows are eligible for this year's biggest awards below!

How to Watch the 2023 Tony Nominations

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
The Collaboration
The Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Good Night, Oscar
The Kite Runner
Leopoldstadt
Life of Pi
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool
Ohio State Murders
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Pictures from Home
Prima Facie
Summer, 1976
The Thanksgiving Play
Walking with Ghosts

Best Musical

& Juliet
A Beautiful Noise
Almost Famous
Bad Cinderella
Kimberly Akimbo
KPOP
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play

A Christmas Carol
A Doll's House
Death of a Salesman
The Piano Lesson
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

1776
Bob Fosse's Dancin
Camelot
Into the Woods
Parade
Sweeney Todd





Related Stories
Tony Awards Administration Committee Makes Final Eligibility Rulings for 2022-23 Season Photo
Tony Awards Administration Committee Makes Final Eligibility Rulings for 2022-23 Season
The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of eleven Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season. This was the third and final time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 76th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
DANCIN, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Nominated For 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo
DANCIN', A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Nominated For 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Nominations for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards have been announced. Find out who is nominated for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards!
Jerry Mitchell Will Receive The 2023 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award Photo
Jerry Mitchell Will Receive The 2023 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that Jerry Mitchell will receive the 2023 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in recognition of his outstanding dedication and contributions to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and for more than three decades of volunteer service through the arts. 
SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT Lead Nominations for 2023 Drama Desk Awards Photo
SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT Lead Nominations for 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Nominations for the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced today and BroadwayWorld has the full list here!

From This Author - Team BWW


How to Watch the 2023 Tony NominationsHow to Watch the 2023 Tony Nominations
April 28, 2023

The 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, by Lea Michele and Myles Frost. The announcement can be viewed LIVE (9am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld.
RENT, PIPPIN & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage MagsRENT, PIPPIN & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
April 28, 2023

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Take a look at Stage Mags from Rent, Pippin, and more!
Get $49 Tickets to SHUCKED on Broadway!Get $49 Tickets to SHUCKED on Broadway!
April 28, 2023

There has never been a better time to snag tickets to see the most talked about show of the Broadway season! Shucked is bringing audiences to their feet eight times a week at the Nederlander Theatre and you can see it for as little as $49!
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 4/28/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 4/28/2023
April 28, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
What Do the Drama Desk Awards Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards?What Do the Drama Desk Awards Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards?
April 27, 2023

BroadwayWorld investigates how many Drama Desk nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards.
share