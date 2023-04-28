How to Watch the 2023 Tony Nominations
The 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced on May 2, 2023.
The 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, by Lea Michele and Myles Frost. The announcement can be viewed LIVE (9am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!
If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama League Awards, Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards.
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met three times this season to determine the eligibility of every Broadway production of the season. Catch up on what decisions were made here.
Lastly... recap on which shows are eligible for this year's biggest awards below!
Best Play
Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
The Collaboration
The Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Good Night, Oscar
The Kite Runner
Leopoldstadt
Life of Pi
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool
Ohio State Murders
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Pictures from Home
Prima Facie
Summer, 1976
The Thanksgiving Play
Walking with Ghosts
Best Musical
& Juliet
A Beautiful Noise
Almost Famous
Bad Cinderella
Kimberly Akimbo
KPOP
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Revival of a Play
A Christmas Carol
A Doll's House
Death of a Salesman
The Piano Lesson
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Topdog/Underdog
Best Revival of a Musical
1776
Bob Fosse's Dancin
Camelot
Into the Woods
Parade
Sweeney Todd