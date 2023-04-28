Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 AWARDS SEASON
Tony Awards Administration Committee Makes Final Eligibility Rulings for 2022-23 Season

Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET.

Apr. 28, 2023  

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of eleven Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season. This was the third and final time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 76th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season was Thursday, April 27, 2023 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET on the Tony Awards official YouTube page. A complete list of the 2023 nominations will be available at www.TonyAwards.com immediately following the announcement.

The productions discussed today were: Life of Pi; Shucked; Fat Ham; Lerner & Loewe's Camelot; Peter Pan Goes Wrong; The Thanksgiving Play; Prima Facie; Good Night, Oscar; Summer, 1976; New York, New York; and The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.

The committee made the following determinations:

Hiran Abeysekera will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading role in a Play category for his performance in Life of Pi.

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on Life of Pi.

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Costume Design of a Play category for their work on Life of Pi.

Caroline Innerbichler will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Shucked.

Marcel Spears will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Fat Ham.

Aaron Sorkin will be considered eligible in the Best Book of a Musical category for his work on Lerner & Loewe's Camelot.

Andrew Burnap and Phillipa Soo will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for their respective performances in Lerner & Loewe's Camelot.

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Lerner & Loewe's Camelot.

Riccardo Hernandez and David Bengali will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on The Thanksgiving Play.

Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play category for their respective performances in Summer, 1976.

John Lee Beatty and Hana S. Kim will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play for their work on Summer, 1976.

Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor/Actress in a Musical categories for their respective performances in New York, New York.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the American Theatre Wing's 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from the historic United Palace in Washington Heights, in New York City from 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.

CBS and Pluto TV will present The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into the 76th Annual Tony Awards. The celebration commences at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT, on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service (FAST). Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the "Pluto TV Celebrity" channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).





