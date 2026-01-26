 tracker
Hot Tickets of the Week: BEACHES, THE GREAT GATSBY & More

Check out which 5 shows you should snag tickets to this week, starting January 26, 2026.

By: Jan. 26, 2026
Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets (and a great deal!) to right now.

Beaches

Get Tickets from $65.00

Beaches follows two extraordinary friends through 30 years of camaraderie, laughter and sorrow. Vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie's oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of sisterhood.

Read More: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett Sing 'Wish I Could Be Like You' From BEACHES

Buena Vista Social Club

Get Tickets from $83.00

Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club is now the winner of four Tony Awards! A world-class Afro-Cuban band is  joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.  Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling  guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. 

Read More: Video/Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Serenades Ana Navarro in Surprise Performance on THE VIEW

Mexodus

Get Tickets from $81.00

You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North—but this show takes you on the path that ran South, revealing the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Called “thrilling” by The Washington Post and “genius in motion” by the San Francisco Chronicle, this groundbreaking theatrical experience follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.

The Fear of 13

Get Tickets from $83.00

The Fear of 13 tells the extraordinary true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jackie, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jackie’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self-determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

Read More: Watch Adrien Brody in Trailer for THE FEAR OF 13

The Great Gatsby

Get Tickets from $71.00

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is now an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical. The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.
 

Read More: Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada Will Star in THE GREAT GATSBY


