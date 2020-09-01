Hailey Kilgore, Judy Kuhn, Ryann Redmond & More Join Line-Up for BELTING FOR BIDEN

The special event will stream Thursday at 9pm!

Broadway for Biden, in partnership with Broadway Sessions, Women for Biden-Harris, and Women of Color for Biden-Harris, will present its first performance fundraiser for the Biden-Harris campaign, Broadway Sessions Presents: Belting for Biden, this Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:00pm EST. Featuring a diverse, all-female roster of Broadway talent, the live virtual concert will celebrate the historic nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate. The concert will be hosted by Ben Cameron and will stream for free on YouTube, Facebook, and right here at BroadwayWorld. Donations are suggested, with all funds going directly to the Biden Victory Fund.

Broadway Sessions Presents: Belting for Biden will feature performances from Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton, Motown The Musical), Tony® nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Book of Mormon), Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island), four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Les Misérables, Chess), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge!), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring It On), Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit), Tony nominee Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed, Motown The Musical, Fela!), Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda), Shaina Taub (Suffragist, The Devil Wears Prada), and Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls West End, Aladdin).

In addition, Broadway for Biden has set up an online form where viewers can submit questions for the performers to be answered during the event.

Broadway for Biden is a newly formed, inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers, students, and Broadway fans around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a quickly growing online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting events, disseminating key information, and amplifying the unique stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse population to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.

Broadway for Biden's top priority is getting the Biden/Harris ticket elected this November, and in every action it takes to accomplish that goal, the organization takes inspiration from the campaign's motto: "Build back better." Since its first event held at the end of July, the organization has united more than 50 volunteers, made up of current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers, stage managers, and marketing specialists from within the Broadway community.

The Broadway for Biden leadership team is comprised of Halle Morse, Jeff Metzler, Julie Boardman, and Nolan Doran. Its field team was created by Dimitri Moise and is led by Flora Stamatiades, Josh Daniel, Matt DiCarlo, Stephanie Israelson, and Roxanne Quilty. Tyler Mount is Head of Digital Strategy.

To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit www.BroadwayforBiden.com, and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok: @broadway4biden.

Broadway Sessions is Broadway's favorite night out now in its 12th smash year. On Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down, Broadway casts and talent let their hair down, perform and bare their souls at this fun and zany Musical Theater variety show. Broadway Sessions is the recipient of the 2019 Ruth Kurtzman Benefit award at the MAC Awards. Broadway Sessions takes place at The Laurie Beechman Theatre and continues virtual programming during the pandemic. Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is created and hosted by Ben Cameron.

Ben Cameron is a Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked and Footloose. Ben has also appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Footloose, Fame, The Who's Tommy, State Fair and Sweet Charity. Ben is the creator and host of the hit podcast talk show The Broadway Cast, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack, Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Time Square Alliance. Ben is the Main Stage host of BroadwayCon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET, having hosted specials for Hamilton's America, Broadway on Thirteen, Heather Headley: Life is a Stage, Chris Botti, The New Years Downton Abbey marathon and more. Ben continues to host numerous events and projects in the theater community and beyond.

