HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive is in its final two weeks of performances. The production will end its extended run on Sunday, June 12 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). The show is produced with Daryl Roth and Cody Lassen in association with the Vineyard Theatre.

How I Learned to Drive just received 3 Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Play, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Mary-Louise Parker), and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (David Morse), and opened last month.

How I Learned to Drive has also been recognized with an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Revival of a Play and Special Achievement Awards for Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse, and Johanna Day; and Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Revival of a Play, the Distinguished Performance Award (David Morse), and Special Acknowledgement of Mary-Louise Parker as a previous Distinguished Performance Award winner.

This Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director in a new production. Tony Award® winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. Also returning is original cast member and Tony Award nominee Johanna Day, who is joined by Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Alyssa May Gold HERE!

The creative team for How I Learned to Drive includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Mark McCullough (lighting design), David Van Tieghem (original music & sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (video design), Stephen Oremus (music direction & vocal arrangements), Deborah Hecht (dialect coach), and James Fitzsimmons (production stage manager).

How I Learned to Drive was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre in 1997 and transferred to a commercial Off-Broadway production produced by Daryl Roth and Roy Gabay. It opened to critical acclaim and won numerous awards including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play; Outer Critics Circle Award; OBIE Awards for David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, Mark Brokaw, and Paula Vogel; Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Director, Outstanding Lead Actor, and Outstanding Lead Actress; Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play; and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding New Play, Outstanding Actor in a Play and Outstanding Director of a Play.

MTC SUBSCRIPTIONS AND PATRON MEMBERSHIPS

To join MTC's season of plays as a Subscriber or a Patron, call the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050 or go to www.manhattantheatreclub.com.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

· WEEK OF MAY 31: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM.

· WEEK OF JUNE 7: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM; Dark Thursday.

MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over more than four decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 27 Tony Awards, 40 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.