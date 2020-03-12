HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD San Francisco to Play at Reduced Capacity to Due Covid-19

The Curran Theater has announced its guidelines and updated seating capacity in response to the mandated reduction of public gatherings in San Francisco due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

A statement posted to the production's website reads:

"In compliance with the City of San Francisco's mandate, the Curran Theater has reduced its capacity to 1,000 persons and is contacting patrons to voluntarily exchange tickets for any performance that exceeds this capacity.

All San Francisco performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will continue as scheduled with this reduced capacity until further notice.

The health and safety of everyone at the Curran Theater is our top priority, and we are monitoring the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) situation closely.

At this time, all performances are proceeding as scheduled. However, if you are unwell, unable to travel, or part of an at risk population, we will be happy to exchange your ticket(s) for a future performance. Please contact your point of purchase to discuss options.

We have also implemented a number of precautionary measures at the venue, including installing additional soap and alcohol-based hand gel throughout our venue and increasing the frequency of our deep cleaning. If you are not feeling well during a performance, please see one of our staff who can assist you.

Below are preventative health tips from the California Department of Public Health:

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.

• Minimize close contact (e.g., recommending no hand shaking or hugging).

For further information, please consult these resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and City and County of San Francisco.

We very much look forward to welcoming you to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

The exclusive West Coast production of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened December 1, 2019 at the Curran Theater. San Francisco and New York are the only destinations in the United States where fans can see the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the most awarded play in theater history.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.



In addition to the U.S. West Coast production in San Francisco, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now playing at the Palace Theatre in London, where it received its world premiere in July 2016; at the Lyric Theatre in New York, where it opened on Broadway in April 2018; and at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne, where it opened in February 2019. Upcoming productions also include the German premiere, the first non-English language production, at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg in spring of 2020, and the sixth production of the smash-hit play will open at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto later that year.



Tickets are currently on sale through June 20, 2020, at HarryPotterOnStage.com and in person at the Curran Theater box office.





