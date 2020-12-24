HAMILTON Will Be Eligible For Golden Globes in the Comedy or Musical Categories

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton on Disney+

Hamilton could be picking up even more awards in the coming year!

It was announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that the Disney+ filmed production of Hamilton has been submitted and accepted by the Golden Globes in the comedy or musical categories, Variety reports.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda will compete in the lead categories, and Phillipa Soo and others will be eligible for nominations in the supporting cast categories.

Odom, Jr. is also eligible for a nomination for his role in Amazon Studios' "One Night in Miami." It has yet to be revealed if he will be eligible as a lead or supporting cast member.

Hamilton premiered on Disney+ on July 3. It features the original Broadway cast, including Tony Award® winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.

The film is described as a "leap forward in the art of 'live capture'" which transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience "Hamilton."