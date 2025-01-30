HADESTOWN to Be Filmed in London With Original Broadway Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The upcoming West End production of Hadestown will be filmed live at the Lyric Theatre across three performances, Friday, February 28th and both matinee and evening performances on Saturday March 1st. There will be 2,000 tickets in total available to purchase for the filmed performances, with tickets on sale tomorrow.

Casting for performances between February 11th and March 9th, including the filmed performances, will feature the previously announced original cast members from The National Theatre and the Tony®and Grammy Award-winning Broadway productions. Reprising their roles will be Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice and Patrick Page as Hades.

Completing the cast will be Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel as Fates, Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short as Workers, and Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs and Miriam Nyarko as Swings.

To prepare for the filming, performances from February 25 - 27 have been removed from the performance schedule. The producers have noted that there are currently no set plans or dates for the release of the film version.

Hadestown opened to huge critical acclaim at the Lyric Theatre, London in February last year, five years after a sold-out engagement at The National Theatre in 2018 and is now booking in the West End until September 28, 2025.

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony® and Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony® Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The Hadestown creative team includes David Neumann (Choreography), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Michael Krass (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (Sound Design), Liam Robinson (Music supervision and Vocal Arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (Dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), and Tarek Merchant (Musical Director & Associate Music Supervisor). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow. Original Broadway Casting by Benton Whitley CSA and Duncan Stewart CSA.

Hadestown is produced in London by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and the National Theatre in association with JAS Theatricals.

Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada and Patrick Page are appearing with the support of Equity UK, incorporating the Variety Artistes' Federation, pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and Equity UK.