Flashback: Relive Highlights of the HADESTOWN Original Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All aboard! As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Hadestown fans have lots to be happy about this holiday season, as it was just announced that the original cast will reunite next year in the West End production. It will feature Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice and Patrick Page as Hades.

Hadestown opened to huge critical acclaim at the Lyric Theatre, London in February this year, five years after a sold-out engagement at The National Theatre in 2018 and is now booking in the West End until 28 September 2025. The show celebrated its 5th anniversary on Broadway in April 2024. It holds the record for the highest grossing musical and longest running show in the 100-year history of the Walter Kerr Theatre and is currently among the top 50 longest running shows in Broadway history (and still moving up the list).

In celebration of the news, we're looking back at some of our favorite highlights of the original cast!

The cast gets ready for Broadway with "Our Lady fo the Underground":

"Way Down Hadestown":

"All I've Ever Known":

The cast performs at the Tony Awards in 2019:

The cast performs on CBS This Morning: