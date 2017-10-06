HADESTOWN Live Original Cast Recording Out Today; Listening Party to Stream Next Week!

Producers Mara Isaacs and Dale Franzen, and Brian Joosten from Warner Music Group, in collaboration with Ghostlight Records, released today the cast album for the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical Hadestown. The album was recorded live during the original run of the show at the New York Theatre Workshop.

The album is available in stores and on digital download.

In celebration of the album's release, creator Anaïs Mitchell, along with the cast and friends of the project, will host a listening party on October 9th at 7:45pm EST. Fans who have purchased the album will be able to tune-in to the Hadestown official Facebook page and party along with the cast while listening to the recording simultaneously.

For more information on where to get the album, visit w.lnk.to/hadestown. For additional notes on the recording, go to www.sh-k-boom.com/hadestown, plus check out the album's trailer below!

Captured live during its twice-extended run at New York Theatre Workshop, Hadestown resonated with audiences both topically and emotionally. The unique mixture of New Orleans jazz, folk, and Broadway make the sound perfectly suited for a live recording to truly capture the energy and magic of the music and show. The album is produced for Warner Music Group by David Lai and Todd Sickafoose. Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, and Don Erik Franzen are Executive producers.

Hadestown premiered at New York Theatre Workshop in May 2016, where it played to critical acclaim and sold-out houses. This new musical, written by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and developed with and directed by three-time OBIE Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, follows Orpheus' mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. Together we travel from wide open plains where love and music are not enough nourishment to survive the winter, down to Hadestown, an industrialized world of mindless labor. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell's beguiling melodies and poetic imagination pit nature against industry, faith against doubt, and love against death.

Hadestown was originally developed at the The Broad Stage at Santa Monica College under the supervision of Dale Franzen and Mara Isaacs prior to a wildly successful premiere at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016. An upcoming production will be staged at the Citadel Theatre with additional details to be announced. Hadestown is a winner of a Richard Rodgers Production Award, administered by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 150 records in the last 17 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight has won three Grammy Awards (for The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) and is a frequent nominee, most recently for the OBCR of the 2016 "Best Musical" Tony Award nominee Bright Star by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Other notable recent releases include the 2017 "Best Musical Revival" Tony Award nominee Falsettos, the 2016 "Best Musical Revival" Tony Award nominee She Loves Me, the 2015 "Best Musical" Tony Award nominee Something Rotten! and Disney's Newsies. The label has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Adam Pascal, Lea DeLaria, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Vereen, Christine Ebersole and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theatre composers with their extensive relationships with Michael John LaChiusa and Michael Friedman, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Pasek & Paul, Joe Iconis, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shaina Taub, Dave Malloy, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk and Adam Gwon. The label recently created a new joint publishing venture with Razor & Tie to represent songwriters that fuse theatrical and pop music. Sh-K-Boom Entertainment is a producer of the acclaimed film version of The Last Five Years, written and directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. Visit www.sh-k-boom.com for more.

With its broad roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, Cordless, East West, Elektra, Nonesuch, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Rykodisc, Sire, Warner Bros. and Word, as well as Warner/Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers, with a catalog of more than one million copyrights worldwide. For more than four decades, WMG has been an industry-leading force in providing a world-class array of services designed to help artists and labels grow their careers and their businesses.

