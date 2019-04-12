Global Roundup 4/12 - Jenn Colella in PETER PAN, Patti LuPone, DEAR EVAN HANSEN London, and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Jenn Colella in PETER PAN, Patti LuPone, DEAR EVAN HANSEN London, and More!

VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone Accept Her Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical - BroadwayWorld has a first look at Patti LuPone accepting her Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical! Check out the video below! This year's Olivier Awards featured performances from all the musicals nominated in the Mastercard Best New Musical and Magic Radio Best Musical Revival categories: Caroline, Or Change; Come From Away; Company; Fun Home; The King And I; Six; and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. (Read more)

Jenn Colella and Charles Shaughnessy to Lead PETER PAN at Pittsburgh CLO - Pittsburgh CLO's 2019 Summer Season will be highlighted by stand-out performances from Broadway's best and distinguished stars of film and television, including Jenn Colella, star of Tony-winning Come From Away, Charles Shaughnessy, best known as Maxwell Sheffield on TV's The Nanny and Ace Young of American Idol fame. (Read more)

Rialto Chatter: London's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Star Found? -Has London found its Evan Hansen - or are fans stills waving through a window, awaiting news? Social media is ablaze with the rumour that an actor supposedly shared his acceptance letter for the coved lead role in the West End production online. (Read more)

JAGGLED LITTLE PILL, MOULIN ROUGE And More Winners Announced For the 23rd Annual IRNE Awards; Danny Burstein, Lauren Patten and More! - JAGGLED LITTLE PILL, MOULIN ROUGE And More Winners Announced For the 23rd Annual IRNE Awards; Danny Burstein, Lauren Patten and More!The Huntington Theatre led all companies with 10 awards, including Best Actor (Man in the Ring, John Douglas Thompson), Best Actress (Lisa Banes, The Niceties), and Best Solo Performance, (Haneefah Wood, Bad Dates). Moulin Rouge took home seven awards, including the lion's share of the creative awards (Set, Sound, and Costume Design), and Ogunquit Playhouse' An American in Paris made a strong showing with Best Director and Choreography awards for its director, Jeffry Denman, and Best Actress - Musical for Julie Eicher. (Read more)

Photo Flash: Get A Look At More Photos From MARIE, DANCING STILL; Opens Tonight!- 5th Avenue Theatre presents Marie: A New Musical. Tony Award-winning authors Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once On This Island), five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), and acclaimed New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck. (Read more).

Top Reviews

Seattle: Contributor Jay Irwin reviews Ahrens and Flaherty's Stunning MARIE, DANCING STILL at the 5th Avenue Theatre, writing "Dear Readers, in my capacity as a reviewer and as a musical theater geek at large, I've been privileged to witness more than a few out of town tryouts, those plucky wanna-be Broadway shows taking a shot in another city."

Nashville: Contributor Jeffrey Ellis THE PRODUCERS writing "Bold, brash and totally bonkers - but only in the very best of ways to be found in a big Broadway musical - The Producers scores another hit for Murfreesboro's Center for the Arts (where its run ends this weekend), thanks to strong direction by Chris McLaurin and Natalie Quinn and to a cast of actors who are in on all the jokes and are game to do it up right for their audiences. The result is a zany, fast-paced, totally uproarious and completely ridiculous night of theater that pokes fun at everyone while telling the tale of two producers yearning to strike it rich with the worst show ever to play the Great White Way."

Scotland: Contributor Natalie O'Donoghue reviews MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Edinburgh Playhouse, writing "With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny."

Washington, DC: Contributor Jack Read reviews AS YOU LIKE IT at Brave Spirits Theatre, writing "'I like this place, and willingly could waste my time in it.' This line, spoken by Celia (Rebecca Speas) early in As You Like It, is an appropriate way to describe the vibe of Brave Spirits Theatre's new production of Shakespeare's comedy, directed by Jessica Aimone. It's an amiable production of one of the most laid-back plays in the canon, led by a charismatic cast whose chief concern is our entertainment. On that front, it's a success."

Birmingham: Contributor David Edward Perry reviews UAB Department of Theatre's Musical SAVAGE at Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, writing "'Savage' is a powerful new musical conceived and developed by UAB Professor of Theatre Karla Koskinen. The touching story is based on the tragically true story of the life of Ota Benga played by the dynamic Royzell D. Walker. This young man from the Congo was paraded as an exotic attraction. This sheer cruelty and inhumane mindset is almost unimaginable. But then again American history has a predictably formulaic way glossing over racial autocracies. This wonderful musical boldly asks 'What makes a man a civilized man?'"

