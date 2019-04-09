JAGGLED LITTLE PILL, MOULIN ROUGE And More Winners Announced For the 23rd Annual IRNE Awards; Danny Burstein, Lauren Patten and More!

Global Creatures' Broadway-bound Moulin Rouge and the Huntington Theatre Company's production of Man in the Ring were the big winners at the 23rd Annual IRNE Awards, as the two productions garnered a dozen awards between them. Moulin Rouge took home seven awards, including Best Musical, New Musical and Director in the Large Stage category, and Man in the Ring was honored with five, including the Best Play, Director, and Actor awards. Moonbox Productions' Cabaret earned a half-dozen awards, including Best Musical, and Best Director and Choreography awards for its director, Rachel Bertone. Lauren Patten of JAGGED LITTLE PILL took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for a Large Company.

The Huntington Theatre led all companies with 10 awards, including Best Actor (Man in the Ring, John Douglas Thompson), Best Actress (Lisa Banes, The Niceties), and Best Solo Performance, (Haneefah Wood, Bad Dates). Moulin Rouge took home seven awards, including the lion's share of the creative awards (Set, Sound, and Costume Design), and Ogunquit Playhouse' An American in Paris made a strong showing with Best Director and Choreography awards for its director, Jeffry Denman, and Best Actress - Musical for Julie Eicher.

Speakeasy Stage led all Small Stage companies with nine awards, including five for Between Riverside and Crazy, including Best Director for Tiffany Nichole Greene, Best Actor for Tyrees Allen, and Best Supporting Actress for Celeste Oliva. The Best Actress award went to Jennifer Ellis for Shakespeare In Love, also a Speakeasy Production. Gloucester Stage Company earned a single win, but it was a significant one, as they took home the award for Dancing at Lughnasa. Eddy Cavazos won for Best Actor - Musical for Lyric Stage's production of Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The evening was a bittersweet one for Artistic Director David Miller of Zeitgeist Stage, which will be ceasing operations at the end of this season. The company earned Best Play and Best Director (Miller) awards for Love! Valour! Compassion! in the Fringe category, and Dave Anderson won Best Actor for his work in the production. Christine Power was awarded the Best Actress honor for her work in Flat Earth's Delicate Particle Logic.

The Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE) Awards was founded by Beverly Creasey of the Journal Newspapers and Larry Stark of TheaterMirror in 1995. Each year the IRNE Awards recognize the extraordinary wealth of talent in the Boston theatre community - from fringe companies to large scale visiting productions. IRNE Awards are presented to actors, directors, choreographers, design disciplines, and theater companies in 54 categories across the full spectrum of large, mid-size and small/fringe theater companies that comprise Boston's theater scene.

IRNE Reviewers include Sheila Barth (Independent Newspaper Group, Jewish Journal, Jules Becker (Jewish Advocate, Bay Windows, Boston Theater Wings), Michael Cox (Independent), Jack Craib (South Shore Critic), Beverly Creasey (Boston Arts Review), Rich Fahey (On Boston Stages), Guy Giampapa (Preview), Nancy Grossman (Broadway World, Talkin' Broadway), Mike Hoban (Theater Mirror), Robert Israel (The Arts Fuse), Michele Markarian Theater Mirror, Susan Mulford, Boston & Beyond. Charles Munitz (Boston Arts Diary) R. Scott Reedy (MetroWest Daily News) and Larry Stark (Theater Mirror).

2019 IRNE WINNERS

Best New Play (small)

Ripe Frenzy

Jennifer Barclay

New Repertory Theatre/ Boston Center for American Performance

New Play (large)

The Niceties

Eleanor Burgess

Huntington Theatre Company

New Musical (large)

Moulin Rouge!

Global Creatures

Emerson Colonial Theatre

Best Young Performer (small)

Marissa Simeqi

Fun Home

SpeakEasy Stage

Best Young Performer (large)

Jake Ryan Flynn

Peter Pan

North Shore Music Theatre

Visiting Production (large)

Hamilton

Broadway in Boston

Visiting Actor (large)

Ollie West

Hamnet

ArtsEmerson

Visiting Actress (larhe)

Hannah Cruz

Hamilton

Broadway in Boston

Best Sound Design (small)

David Wilson

Frankenstein

The Nora Theatre & Underground Railway Theater

Sound Design (large)

Peter Hylenski

Moulin Rouge!

Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Best Set Design (small)

Eric D. Diaz

Between Riverside and Crazy

SpeakEasy Stage

Set Design (large)

Derek McLane

Moulin Rouge!

Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Best Supporting Actress (play - fringe)

Kerline Desir

For Colored Girls

Praxis Stage

Supporting Actress (play - midsize)

Celeste Oliva

Between Riverside and Crazy

SpeakEasy Stage

Supporting Actress (play - large)

Toccarra Cash

Skeleton Crew

Huntington Theatre Company

Best Supporting Actress (musical - small)

Yewande Odetoyinbo

Breath & Imagination

Lyric Stage/Front Porch Arts Collective

Supporting Actress (musical - large)

Lauren Patten

Jagged Little Pill

American Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Actor (play- fringe)

Bob Mussett

The Nether

Flat Earth Theatre

Best Supporting Actor (play - small)

Alejandro Simoes

Between Riverside and Crazy

SpeakEasy Stage

Supporting Actor (play - large)

Gordon Clapp

Man in the Ring

Huntington Theatre Company

Best Supporting Actor (musical - small)

Nick Dussault

Wig Out

Company One & A.R.T.

Supporting Actor-Musical (large)

Danny Burstein

Moulin Rouge!

Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Best Lighting Design (small)

Jeff Adelberg

Frankenstein

Nora Theatre & Underground Railway Theater

Lighting Design (large)

Ben Stanton

Man In The Ring

Huntington Theatre Company

Best Projection Design (small)

Johnathan Carr

Kiss of the Spiderwoman

Lyric Stage

Projection Design (large)

Peter Nigrini & Dan Scully

Man In The Ring

Huntington Theatre Company

Best Solo Performance (small)

Adrianne Krstansky

Every Brilliant Thing

SpeakEasy Stage

Solo Performance (large)

Haneefah Wood

Bad Dates

Huntington Theatre Company

Ensemble (small)

Fun Home

Speakeasy Stage

Ensemble (large)

Born for This

ArtsEmerson

Choreography

Rachel Bertone

Cabaret

Moonbox Productions

Choreography (large)

Jeffry Denman

An American in Paris

Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Actor (play - fringe)

David Anderson

Love! Valour! Compassion!

Zeitgeist Stage

Best Actor (play - midsize)

Tyrees Allen

Between Riverside and Crazy

SpeakEasy Stage

Actor (play - large)

John Douglas Thompson

Man In the Ring

Huntington Theatre Company

Best Actor (musical - small)

Eddie Cavazos

Kiss of the Spider Woman

Lyric Stage

Actor (musical - large)

Davóne Tines

The Black Clown

American Repertory Theatre

Best Actress (plau - fringe)

Christine Power

Delicate Particle Logic

Flat Earth

Best Actress (play - midsize)

Jennifer Ellis

Shakespeare In Love

SpeakEasy Stage

Actress (play - large)

Lisa Banes

The Niceties

Huntington Theatre Company

Best Actress (musical - small)

Aimee Doherty

Cabaret

Moonbox Productions

Actress (musical - large)

Julie Eicher

An American In Paris

Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Costume Design (small)

Marian Bertone

Cabaret

Moonbox Productions

Costume Design (large)

Catherine Zuber

Moulin Rouge!

Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Music Director (small)

Dan Rodriguez

Cabaret

Moonbox Productions

Music Director (large)

Cian McCarthy

Moulin Rouge!

Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Best Director (play - fringe)

David Miller

Love! Valour! Compassion!

Zeitgeist Stage

Best Director (play - midsize)

Tiffany Nichole Greene

Between Riverside and Crazy

Speakeasy Stage

Director (play - large)

Michael Greif

Man In the Ring

Huntington Theatre Company

Best Director (musical - small)

Rachel Bertone

Cabaret

Moonbox Productions

Director (musical - large)

Jeffry Denman

An American In Paris

Ogunquit Playhouse

Play (fringe)

Love! Valour! Compassion!

Zeitgeist Stage

Play (midsize)

Dancing at Lughnasa

Gloucester Stage

Play (large)

Man In the Ring

Huntington Theatre Company

Best Musical (small)

Cabaret

Moonbox Productions

Musical (large)

Moulin Rouge!

Global Creatures, Emerson Colonial Theatre





