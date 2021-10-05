GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Adds Justin Tranter, Jamal Sims, & Alethea Jones to Creative Team

Justin Tranter, Jamal Sims, and Alethea Jones have been announced to join the upcoming Grease prequel series, Rise of the Pink Ladies. The series is set to premiere on Paramount+.

Deadline reports that the series will take place four years before the 1987 film. Before the T-Birds were high school royalty, four outcast girls made the decision to create their own fun on their own terms, triggering a moral panic that will affect the history of Rydell High forever.

Justin Tranter will create new, original music for the series. Tranter recently worked on high-profile pop albums, such as "Chromatica" by Lady Gaga, "Future Nostalgia" by Dua Lipa, and "Gaslighter" by The Chicks.

Jamal Sims will choreograph the musical numbers. Sims' work has been seen in 13: The Musical and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Alethea Jones will direct the first episode of produce the series. She previously worked on Made For Love, Dollface, and Evil.

As previously announced, Annabel Oakes, the writer behind the hit Netflix series Atypical and Awkward. will serve as showrunner of the 10 episode series and will executive produce the project with Marty Bowen and Erik Feig.

The show was originally announced as an HBOMax series, titled Grease: Rydell High, but was scrapped as part of a management change for the streaming service. A Grease film prequel is also still in the works under the title, "Grease: Summer Lovin'". Brett Haley is currently attached to direct.