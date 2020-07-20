Brett Haley to Direct GREASE Prequel SUMMER LOVIN' at Paramount

Paramount has tapped Brett Haley to direct their Grease prequel film, titled Summer Lovin', according to Deadline.

Leah McKendrick wrote the script for the film and Temple Hill and Picturestart are producing.

Grease is a 1978 American musical romantic comedy film based on the 1971 musical of the same name. The film follows the lives of greaser Danny Zuko and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson who develop an attraction for each other. The film stars John Travolta as Danny and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy.

The prequel is set to center around Danny and Sandy's summer fling that is sung about in the original film.

Grease has been adapted several times, including the 2007 Broadway revival that opened following the NBC reality series Grease: You're THE ONE that I Want! that introduced Laura Osnes to the Broadway world. Most recently, FOX broadcast a live production of Grease, known as Grease: Live, as a 2016 television special starring Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Summer Lovin' will be Haley's first film at a major studio. After he graduated from North Carolina University, Haley directed indie and streaming films like I'll See You in My Dreams, The Hero and Hearts Beat Loud.

Read the original article on Deadline.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles