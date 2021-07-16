GREASE Prequel RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Greenlit at Paramount+

A prequel to the classic movie musical Grease titled "Rise of the Pink Ladies" has been given the greenlight at Paramount+!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will takes place four years before the events of the original film. The show's premise will focus on the period "before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcast girls dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."

Annabel Oakes, the writer behind the hit Netflix series Atypical and Awkward. will serve as showrunner of the 10 episode series and will executive produce the project with Marty Bowen and Erik Feig.

The show was originally announced as an HBOMax series, titled Grease: Rydell High, but was scrapped as part of a management change for the streaming service.

A Grease film prequel is also still in the works under the title, "Grease: Summer Lovin'". Brett Haley is currently attached to direct.

Grease is a 1978 American musical romantic comedy film based on the 1971 musical of the same name. The film follows the lives of greaser Danny Zuko and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson who develop an attraction for each other. The film stars John Travolta as Danny and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy.

Grease has been adapted several times, including the 2007 Broadway revival that opened following the NBC reality series Grease: You're THE ONE that I Want! that introduced Laura Osnes to the Broadway world. Most recently, FOX broadcast a live production of Grease, known as Grease: Live, as a 2016 television special starring Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus/ 2007 Broadway revival of "Grease."