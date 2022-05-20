GLEE To Return to Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu This June!

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

The musical comedy teen drama Glee will make its return to streaming on Disney+ and Hulu!

The hit series from co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy will begin streaming on June 1 to help kick-off the streaming services' LGBTQIA+ Pride Month celebrations.

The beloved show will have a new home on Disney+ and Hulu

Since leaving subscription streaming platforms in December 2021, Gleeks have highly anticipated reuniting with the New Directions.

The FOX musical comedy GLEE followed a dynamic group of high school students from the halls of McKinley to the mean streets of New York City, as they embarked on life after high school.

The show became a bona fide cultural phenomenon, receiving prestigious honors, including a Golden Globe Award and a Peabody Award.

The series boasted critical acclaim, a die-hard fan base, two Grammy Award nominations, two Platinum and five Gold albums, more than 53 million songs and more than 13 million albums sold worldwide, two sold-out concert tours, a 3-D movie, four Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including the award for Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical.

Its initial starring cast featured Matthew Morrison as club director and Spanish teacher Will Schuester, Jane Lynch as cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, Jayma Mays as guidance counselor Emma Pillsbury, Jessalyn Gilsig as Will's wife Terri, and Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz and more.

GLEE attracted A-list guest stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Shirley MacLaine, John Stamos, Kristin Chenoweth, Olivia Newton-John, Britney Spears, Neil Patrick Harris, Peter Facinelli, June Squibb, Demi Lovato and Adam Lambert, among many others.