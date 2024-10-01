Funko Teases Upcoming Elphaba and Glinda WICKED Pop! Figures

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Funko has taken to social media to tease the upcoming Pop! figures that will be released in partnership with the Wicked movie. The image showcases Elphaba and Glinda (in Pop! form) and features the iconic green and pink colors that are characteristic of the witches.

Though unconfirmed, it is likely that the figures will drop in November (if not sooner) and will feature a lineup that includes Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, and The Wizard.

The Funko brand partnership was announced earlier this year, along with a plethora of other brands that will release products inspired by the film including Mattel, LEGO, Build-A-Bear, Fisher-Price, Hallmark, Harper Collins, Hasbro, Insight Editions, The Noble Collection, Theory 11, Random House, and more. Take a look at the image below!

About Funko

Find your fandom at Funko, a hub for pop culture. Bring more fun into your everyday with your favorite fandoms and characters as a variety of collectible figures, apparel, accessories, plush, action figures, digital collectibles, and more. Funko has the world’s largest selection of pop culture licenses and is the perfect place to find the next piece for your collection or gifts.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!