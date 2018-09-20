First Listen: PRETTY WOMAN Cast Recording Arrives!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Atlantic Records will release PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) tomorrow, September 21. Physical CD editions are set to arrive in stores nationwide on Friday, October 26.

Can't wait 'til tomorrow? You can listen to the full album at Billboard now!

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by GRAMMY® Award-winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by the film's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (KINKY BOOTS, LEGALLY BLONDE, HAIRSPRAY), will open at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on Thursday, August 16th. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks and three-time Tony Award-nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl; "PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award-nominee and Laurence Olivier Award-winner Andy Karl (GROUNDHOG DAY, ROCKY) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (LEGALLY BLONDE) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (WAITRESS) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (THE FULL MONTY) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Ezra Knight (CYMBELLINE) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster, and Darius Wright.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

Related Articles