Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10

BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, will air new episodes on Friday, December 6. Tune in at 7pm and 9pm ET for the High School and College live results shows, respectively. Both broadcasts will air right here at BroadwayWorld.

Next on Stage is back bigger and better than ever for its 5th season, which is presented by AMDA and sponsored by MTI and 54 Below. Returning judges include J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron returns as host.

High School Top 10:

College Top 10:

Learn more about this season's prizes and check back to watch the shows live!