ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage: Season 5 Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just last week, BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, returned with its first live shows, revealing the Top 15 performers in both age groups. The Top 15 includes...

High School: Wrigley Mancha ("No One Else" from Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), Tyler Stover ("Run Away with Me" from The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown), Maya Johnson ("I Can Do Better Than That" from The Last Five Years), Patrick Ford ("Made of Stone" from The Huchback of Notre Dame), Rika Nishikawa ("One Perfect Moment" from Bring It On), Tyler Landusky ("Barrett's Song" from Titanic), Marco Rodriguez ("Lost in the Wilderness" from Children of Eden), Apalonia Passetti ("With You" from Ghost), Khalid Trent ("Mr. Personality" from In Pieces), Lillian Duncan ("Down the Stairs" from Tarrytown), Zakk Massa ("Favorite Places" from Ordinary Days), Emersyn Hunt ("What Baking Can Do" from Waitress), Ashlee Fucarino ("Disneyland" from Smile!), Aaiden Cotton ("Make Them Hear You" from Ragtime), Macy Bettwieser ("I Found a New Baby" from Bullets Over Broadway), and Yaira Spears ("Getting Closer" from Radioactive).

College: Myriam Zamy ("That's Rich" from Newsies), Josh Thone ("Almost Like Being In Love" from Brigadoon), Rachael Harper ("Flowers" from Hadestown), Kirsten Braceras ("Little Miss Perfect"), Gianna Ditucci ("No Man Left for Me" from The Will Rogers Follies), Gavin Blonda ("The Power of Love" from Back to the Future), Nino de la Torre ("Our Lady of the Underground" from Hadestown), Angelina Milici ("Summer in Ohio" from The Last Five Years), Dylan Renart ("Left Behind" from Spring Awakening), Emily Marx ("Natalya" from Preludes), Elijah V. Ramos ("If Ever I Would Leave You" from Camelot), Erin Morton ("Meadowlark" from The Baker's Wife), Kristabel Kenta-Bibi ("Shopping Around" from Wish You Were Here), Fernando Flores ("How Glory Goes" from Floyd Collins), Tarrick Walker ("Stay Gold" from The Outsiders), and Gabriel Sanchez ("Gravity").

Next on Stage is back bigger and better than ever for its 5th season, which is presented by AMDA and sponsored by MTI and 54 Below. Returning judges include J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron returns as host.

While we wait to see who makes the Top 10, catch up on the premiere episodes below!

High School :

College: