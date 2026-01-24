How to Achieve a Flawless Audition Look: M·A·C Makeup Artist Shares Pro Tips

Need a go-to makeup look for auditions and self-tapes? BroadwayWorld has teamed with M·A·C Cosmetics to share an easy, no-fuss makeup routine that highlights your natural features while keeping things clean and camera-ready. Watch as National M·A·C Cosmetics Artist Kyle Anderson walks ups through a step-by-step process that's all about looking like the best version of you—polished, effortless, and ready to perform.

M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada over 40 years ago, the brand’s popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers, and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M·A·C on Instagram, TikTok, X, Snapchat and Threads (@MACcosmetics); become a M·A·C fan on Facebook; and watch M·A·C videos on YouTube. For a M·A·C location near you, visit maccosmetics.com.