Next On Stage Vets Jeffery Walker III & Sara Elder Are AMDA Graduates

We knew them way back when..., and now Jeffery Walker III and Sara Elder are AMDA graduates! As finalists the 4th season of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage in 2024 (Walker won in the high school age group), the talented pair received scholarships to one of the most prestigious programs in the country- AMDA College of the Performing Arts. They both graduated on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

With Campuses in New York City and Los Angeles, AMDA offers Conservatory Undergraduate, Graduate, and Extension programs in Acting, Musical Theatre, Dance, Film & Television Arts, and more. For more than 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has continued to lead the education community with creative and innovative programs for emerging performing artists. Schedule an audition today at amda.edu and study at AMDA, where artists create.

"It's been a crazy year and a half, but the best year and a half in probably my whole life," said Sara. "I feel very different from who I was two years ago."

"One of my favorite things about this school is that all of the teachers are coming directly from the industry, and so they know what it looks like to get started and how to guide you through that," added Jeffery. Watch as they both chat more about their AMDA experience.

BroadwayWorld sends a huge congratulations to Sara and Jeffery on their tremendous accomplishments. We can't wait to see you on Broadway!