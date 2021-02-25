Find New Jobs and Classes in This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 2/25/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/25/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: 90s Boy Band Review

This high energy, live, touring show will pay homage to the nostalgic boy bands of the 1990s, featuring top tracks from the biggest artists of the time. Our dynamic and upbeat production will be singing and dance heavy with a focus on individual personalities that also work well as an ensemble. We are looking for 5 young men who can harmonize, dance, and bring their own personality to each live performance. Email B3Auditions@gmail.com for casting information!... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teens: Writing Television Comedy

Do you dream of writing your own television show? We are living in a golden age of television. The need for content, especially silly, funny stories is BIG! Now is your chance to turn your dreams into a thirty-minute sitcom. In each unit, you'll learn how to craft dialogue, create quirky characters, develop plot lines, write scene directions, and comedic timing-and it's ACTION! on your very own sitcom script. Program Details INSTRUCTOR: Sarah Congress DATES AND TIMES: 2 times a week (Mon ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Director, Human Resources

ABOUT Second Stage Theater Second Stage Theatre produces work entirely by 21st century American Playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing audience of all bac... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Designer

ABOUT US: Mind The Gap is a fast-growing scenic fabrication shop located in Brooklyn, NY that serves a handful of industries. We primarily work in Events, Theater and Permanent Installs with other eclectic projects thrown in. We are sticklers for attention to detail and providing a high-quality product that we are proud to stand behind by providing clear, accurate, and consistent communication with our shop floor. Our view of the world is that it's not if you fix your mistakes but how you han... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting Westerwynne, a Theatrical Production

Silver Glass productions seeks actors for a "Westerwynne", a whimsical treatment of our prolonged experience of the pandemic. Looking for actors and movers interested in collaborating in the creation of a digital theatre piece to be presented live over Zoom. We are casting the role of Murphy, a cat-like creature somewhat self-serving and looking for security. We are looking at any ethnicity, gender and age. Our company is rooted in Viewpoints/Lecoq/Suzuki/Contact Improv. We gravitate t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director

Ballet Tech Foundation ("The Foundation") is seeking a new leader to build upon its 47 years of achievement. Founded in 1974, The Foundation is a not for profit entity which operates Ballet Tech. Ballet Tech is a public-private partnership with the New York City Department of Education ("DOE") which operates the New York City Public School for Dance, combining dance and academic education for qualified students from the 4th through the 8th grade. The dance education is under the exclusive manage... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Box Office Manager

Assistant Box Office Manager - Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking an Assistant Box Office Manager for its 5-theatre complex. Florida Studio Theatre is working towards becoming a more anti-racist and inclusive theatre. FST is thus committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse world that it serves. Applicants from all populations and underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply. Consideration fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production/Company Manager

Eagle Theatre (Hammonton, NJ) is seeking candidates for a Production/Company Manager. This is a full-time position. When working on-site, the employee will be expected to abide by Eagle Theatre's COVID-19 policies as well as abide by NJ Government Workplace Protections. Eagle Theatre recruits, employs, trains and compensates all employees equitably regardless of race, religion, skin color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or age. Applicants of all racial back... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Producing/Artistic Director

Eagle Theatre (Hammonton, NJ) is seeking candidates for a new position, Associate Producing/Artistic Director. In 2021, this position will be a part-time role, with the potential to grow into a full-time position. When working on-site, the employee will be expected to abide by Eagle Theatre's COVID-19 policies as well as abide by NJ Government Workplace Protections. Eagle Theatre recruits, employs, trains and compensates all employees equitably regardless of race, religion, skin color, nati... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Musical Theatre Instructor and Vocal Coach

Parallel 45 Theatre produces cutting-edge interpretations of plays & musicals, giving familiar stories new life - and fresh relevance - for our northwest Michigan audience. Every summer, Parallel 45 produces a festival of plays in the relaxed setting of the Civic Center Park in Traverse City. Artists from across the country and around the world convene on P45's new, state-of-the-art stage to perform adventurous, boundary-pushing musicals, plays, and devised works for all ages--rotating daily. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Director of Institutional Relations

Position Summary Ballet Hispánico is seeking a talented fundraiser to manage relationships with foundations, corporations and government agencies in support of the nation's premier Latinx dance company. Reporting directly to the Director of Development, the Assistant Director will work closely with a dynamic development team and collaborate with senior leadership to obtain grant and sponsorship support. About the Organization Ballet Hispánico is the nation's renowned Latino dance organizat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: SEEKING: Director of Operations for Parity Productions

PARITY PRODUCTIONS IS SEEKING A DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS. February 7th, 2021 Immediate Opening Responsibilities: -Oversee organizational operations -Maintain organizational budgets -Support development of production budgets -Oversee all hiring/training/terminations -Manage personnel support systems -Manage all contracts -Manage procurement and sales transactions including insurance -Manage bill payments and receipts -Manage office hardware and software, including databases -Organi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Graphic Designer

Stay True, An LGBTQ+ Theatre Company is searching for a GRAPHIC DESIGNER to join our growing team. We are an LGBTQ+ theatre company based in New York City, founded in Summer 2019 in honor of World Pride. Stay True had their debut production in November of 2019 and have produced virtual productions during the pandemic. The Graphic Designer will work alongside the Founding Artistic Director, Associate Artistic Director, and Artistic Assistant. QUALIFICATIONS & DUTIES: An overall love and k... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Facilities Manager

About Paper Mill Playhouse: Founded in 1934, Paper Mill Playhousea??has beena??a cherisheda??New Jerseya??artsa??institution for more than 80 years. Paper Mill brings new American Musical Theatera??to life, with a national reputation that continues to grow. Collaborationa??with other regional theaters anda??leadinga??independent producers bringsa??over 200,000 New Jersey audience members annually the best in musical theater, from celebrated revivals toa??groundbreakinga??new works. In 2016, Paper Mill received the Reg... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Full Time - Producing Director

Trinity Repertory Company seeks a dynamic leader to join a team of talented staff, artists and board members in the role of a??Producing Director (PD).a?? The PD will lead the production team and the production process for each show in Trinity Rep's season. The PD is a key member of the senior staff, supporting and advancing the artistic vision and mission of the organization. The Production Director jointly reports to the Artistic Director and Executive Director. About the Position The Produci... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Producing Director

Trinity Repertory Company seeks a dynamic leader to join a team of talented staff, artists and board members in the role of a??Producing Director (PD).a?? The PD will lead the production team and the production process for each show in Trinity Rep's season. The PD is a key member of the senior staff, supporting and advancing the artistic vision and mission of the organization. The Production Director jointly reports to the Artistic Director and Executive Director. About the Position The Produci... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Counselor/Teaching Artist

This Summer, Change a Life Through Theater Give Yourself A Summer of Opportunity Counselors are the heart of the Ghostlight Theater Camp community. They create opportunities for campers to be creative and joyful, support their social-emotional growth, and help camp operate efficiently, safely, and with maximum levels of fun, connection and transformation. THE ROLE OF A COUNSELOR As a Ghostlight Counselor, your job is to support your campers throughout their time at camp. You will: • L... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance & Operations

DIRECTOR OF FINANCE & OPERATIONS Trinity Repertory Company, PROVIDENCE, RI Trinity Repertory Company, the Tony Award-winning State Theater of Rhode Island, seeks a dynamic leader for its administrative, finance, and operations functions, including accounting, financial management, facilities, human resources, and information technology. As an integral member of the senior leadership team reporting to the Executive Director, this position directly and indirectly supervises a full-time staff o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Development Manager

The In[HEIR]itance Project is a national arts organization that creates space for communities to navigate challenging civic conversations through collaborative theater projects inspired by inherited texts, cultures, histories, traditions, customs, and beliefs. Soon after beginning in 2015 as a national series of commissioned plays, it became clear that our unique process of using theater to address points of discomfort within communities had legs. Our founding artists, who are used to making ma... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant or Associate Professor - Directing

The School of Theatre invites applications for a tenure track position in Directing. Rank and salary are competitive and commensurate with experience. Terminal degree required and must have the qualifications to be appointed to the Penn State graduate faculty. Start date August, 2021. This position joins the faculty in the nationally recognized MFA Directing for the Musical Theatre program. This program prepares graduate students to enter the highest levels of the musical theatre and academia.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Professor-in-charge of MFA Music Direction Program

The School of Theatre invites applications for a senior full-time artist/ educator position in the nationally renowned Musical Theatre program. Rank and salary are competitive and commensurate with experience, tenure track possible. Terminal degree required and must have the qualifications to be appointed to the Penn State graduate faculty. Start date August 2021. This position mentors graduate students who are preparing to enter the highest levels of the musical theatre. This program is highly ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Performers for Infant & Toddler Music Classes

Seeking experienced singers and guitar players for NYC's premier infant and toddler music classes. Currently seeking talent for outdoor, socially distanced classes and parties that will begin once the weather warms up a bit. Company states: "We are looking for performers that have boundless energy, a captivating stage presence, love kids, and love entertaining. We offer flexible scheduling and have locations all over the city. About our company: Winner of Nickelodeon's 'Parents Picks Best Music... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Educational Opportunity/Summer Internship

The Cape Cod Theatre Project Summer Intensive Program is a multi-purpose intensive month-long program centered around one of America's premiere new play development conferences. College participants will work with and learn from world-renowned playwrights, directors, and actors as CCTP develops staged readings of new works, all in the idyllic coastal town of Falmouth, Massachusetts. Recent past playwrights have included Heidi Schreck and Lucas Hnath - all of whom teach masterclasses to the int... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part Time Store Guide

*Store location in New Jersey located just 10 miles outside New York City - easily accessible by public transportation from both Port Authority and George Washington Bridge Terminal* *Please apply at the site link listed or reach out directly to andrea@formelife.com* About the Company: FORME Life is an integrated home fitness platform transforming personal fitness and wellness. Our two products are designed to deliver the absolute best in-home workout experience with: - Studio hardw... (more)

Classes / Instruction: EMIR Kids Spring Session for Ages 7-12

EMIR Kids Onstage 101: This class will be for kids that love everything about performing and being onstage. They will learn every aspect from performing to auditioning to even learning a little about directing and being part of an ensemble. At the end of the 12 weeks we will have a final showcase movie that will be streamed for all family and friends. To see the winter showcase, head over to our website. www.emirproductions.net/emirkidsandteens *With this class they will receive a binder, a... (more)