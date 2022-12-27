Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2022 Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Standings - 12/27/22

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Linda Cho - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 35%

JR Miranda - MANDELA - ATA 9%

William Goodman - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theater 5 Theater Row 7%

Alejo Vietti - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 6%

Emilio Sosa - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 5%

Toni Leslie-James - SUFFS - The Public Theater 5%

ALYSSA LUC - CAMP ROCK - Theatre Row 4%

Oana Botez - THE ORCHARD - Arlekin Players Theatre, Groundswell Theatricals, Cherry Orchard Festival, ShowOne Productions 4%

Sarah Laux - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Christopher Metzger - CHASING Andy Warhol - Bated Breath Theatre Company 3%

Gregg Barnes - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 3%

Dominique Fawn Hill - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Grace Jeon - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 3%

Kaye Voyce - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theatre Company 3%

Ann Hould-Ward - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 2%

Qween Jean - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 2%

Queen - WEDDING BAND - Theater for a New Audience 1%

Adriana Diaz - AMERICANO - New World Stages 1%

Orla Long - THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

Pam Friday - RAP UNZEL - Vortex 0%

Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Mr. Dam Jr., John Miranda, Yolanda Brooks - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 33%

Rickey Reynoso - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab 17%

Laura Dillon - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 15%

Sydni Rivero - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 13%

Lauren Snyder - LOBBY HERO - City Gate Productions 8%

Natalia Danilova - THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 8%

Ellie Raab - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 7%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Warren Carlyle - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theatre Folksbien 34%

Laurie Woolery - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 11%

Tye Blue - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 9%

Jessica Stone - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 8%

Lance Lewman - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 8%

David JV Meenan - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre row 6%

Marc Bruni - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 5%

Leigh Silverman - SUFFS - The Public Theater 4%

Laura Luc - CAMP ROCK - Theatre Row 3%

John Doyle - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 3%

Scott Elliott - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 2%

Nick Flatto - STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 2%

Ciaran O'Reilly - THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 2%

David Serero - THE TEN COMMANDMENTS, THE MUSICAL - center for jewish history 2%

Daniel Sullivan - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Daniella Caggiano - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 26%

Laura A Rizzo - LEGALLY BLONDE JR. - 2022 26%

Robert W. Schneider - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 21%

Jay Michaels - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 18%

Kenneth Ferrone - WANDERER - papermill playhouse 9%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Saheem Ali - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 19%

James E Hardy - B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theater 8%

Maarten Cornelis - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+ - Actors Temple Theatre 7%

Jack Serio - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane 7%

Igor Golyak - THE ORCHARD - BAC, Arlekin Players Theatre 6%

Jamie Lloyd - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - BAMM 6%

Mike Donahue - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 6%

Rich Feldman - LOBBY HERO - City Gate Production 6%

Steven M. Fisher - THE LAST BOY - Town Hall 5%

Gaye Taylor Upchurch - WISH YOU WERE HERE - Playwrights Horizons 5%

Anne Thompson-Scrething - RESURRECTION - American Theatre of Actors 4%

Darren Lee Cole - TAMMANY HALL - The Players Theatre 4%

Alexa Kelly - STRINGS ATTACHED - Pulse Ensemble/ Theatre Row 4%

Awoye Timpo - WEDDING BAND - Theater for A New Audience 3%

Jackson Gay - GOLDIE, MAX, AND MILK - 59E59 2%

Geoffrey Rivas - LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - Soho Playhouse 2%

Reg L. Douglas - LAMBS TO SLAUGHTER - Cherry Lane Theatre 2%

Mike Lemme - BATHROOM OF A BAR ON BLEECKER - Under St. Marks 1%

Christopher Etienne - I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM - Roundabout Theatre Company 1%

Andrés Gallardo Bustillo - ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 1%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

John Ruiz Miranda - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 18%

Ali Kamran - THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab 14%

Rick Hamilton - MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theater 7%

Thom Harmon - LOBBY HERO - Moose Lodge Theatre/City Gate Productions 7%

Ted Wrigley - THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA THEATER 7%

Maggie Burrows - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 7%

Rachael Langton - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 5%

Joe Barros - NEGLECT - Teatro Latea 5%

Jay Michaels - DRACULA - Queensborough Performing Arts Center 5%

Dan Bianchi - KING KONG - Radio Theatre NYC 4%

Ella Jane New - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 4%

Sara Wolkowitz - SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center 4%

Stephanie Cox-Connelly - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

Miranda Haymon - EXCEPTION TO THE RULE - Roundabout Underground 2%

Johnny Culver - GOODNIGHT IRENE - Gingerbread Players 2%

Jay Michaels - SOCKY TELLS ALL - Theatre Row Theatres 2%

Dan Bianchi - THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 1%

Johnny Culver - MORE SELECTIONS FROM SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - Fifth Avenue Theater off New York 1%

Gera Sandler - THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 1%

Dan Bianchi - THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS - St.John's Sanctuary 0%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Samuel Biondolillo - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 14%

Paige Seber - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 11%

Isabella Byrd - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 8%

Alyssa Saylor - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 7%

Lap Chi Chu - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 7%

Yuki Nasake Link - THE ORCHARD - Baryshnikov Arts Center 7%

Stacey Derosier - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane Theater 6%

Bill Toles & Noel MacDuffie - B-BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 6%

Cameron Filepas - CAMP ROCK - Theatre row 5%

Natasha Katz - SUFFS - The Public Theater 4%

Stacey Derosier - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 4%

Jason Lyons - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 4%

Jane Cox and Tess James - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 3%

Emily Clarkson - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 3%

Maarten Cornelis - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+ - Actors Temple Theatre 3%

Stacey Derosier - WEDDING BAND - Theatre for a New Audience 3%

Jeff Croiter - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 2%

Bretta Gerecke - AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS - New York Theatre Workshop 1%

Nicole Sliwinski - ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 1%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Lamine Thiam - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 23%

Ethan Steimel - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 16%

Jamie Terrazzino - SPRING AWAKENING - Urban Stages 9%

Ilana Moskowitz - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 9%

Michael Abrams - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 8%

Wes Shippee - RADIOTHEATRE'S KING KONG - St.John's Sanctuary 8%

Wes Shippee - THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 7%

Maarten Cornelis - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 6%

Vadim Ledvin - SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center 5%

Wes Shippee - THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS - St.John's Sanctuary 5%

Adam Sherwin - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 4%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Bruce Sussman - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene 33%

Joshua Harmon/Sarah Silverman - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theatre Company 14%

Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Tye Blue - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 8%

Lance Lewman - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 7%

Shaina Taub - SUFFS - The Public Theater 7%

David Lindsay-Abaire - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 7%

Dan Collins - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 5%

Jeffrey Schmelkin - THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 4%

John Ridley - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 4%

Timothy Allen McDonald - BETWEEN THE LINES - Tony Kiser Theatre 3%

Jonathan Hogue - STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 3%

Christina Hemphill - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - Players 2%

Ben Fankhauser and Alex Wyse - A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - DR2 Theater 2%

Brian Yorkey and Kwame Kwei-Armah - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

Asher Muldoon - THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Annie Dillon & Sam Caps - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 54%

Christina Hemphill - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 46%

Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 28%

AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 10%

TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 10%

THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theater 9%

BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 8%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 7%

TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 6%

B BOY BLUES - 47th st theatre 4%

THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 3%

SUFFS - The Public Theater 3%

STRANGER SINGS - Playhouse 46 at St. Lukes 3%

BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 2%

THE TEN COMMANDMENTS, THE MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History 2%

THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

AMERICANO - New World Stages 1%

CHICK FLIX - The Players Theatre 1%

THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - DR2 Theater 1%

BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theater 1%

Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 27%

SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 17%

LIKE THE WIND - The Brick 10%

GRINDR THE OPERA - TOSOS 9%

A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 9%

WRITTEN IN TIME - Pearl Studios 8%

TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Theatre Row- Studio Theatre 7%

THE WORLD TO COME - Green Room Theatre Company 4%

OTHER WORLD - Delaware Theatre Company 4%

THE INCONVENIENT MIRACLE - Episcopal Actors' Guild 3%

LEVI'S BIG LEAP - The Makers' Ensemble 2%

Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

FAT HAM - The Public Theater 16%

B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theater 11%

WISH YOU WERE HERE - Playwrights Horizons 9%

WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 7%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+ - Actors Temple 7%

CHASING Andy Warhol - Bated Breath Theatre Company 7%

THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane 6%

THE ORCHARD - Baryshnikov Arts Center 6%

TAMMANY HALL - The Soho Playhouse 4%

LOBBY HERO - The Moose Lodge Theatre 3%

RESURRECTION - American Theatre of Actors 3%

LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - SOHO PLAYHOUSE 3%

...WHAT THE END WILL BE - Roundabout Theatre Company 3%

WHAT THE END WILL BE - Rounndabout Theatre Company 2%

STRINGS ATTACHED - Theatre Row/Pulse Ensemble 2%

WEDDING BAND - Theater for A New Audience 2%

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 2%

PEERLESS - 59E59 1%

I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM - Roundabout Theatre Company 1%

GOLDIE, MAX, AND MILK - 59E59 1%

BATHROOM OF A BAR ON BLEECKER - Cre8ive NYC studios/Under St. Marks 1%

LAMBS TO SLAUGHTER - Cherry Lane Theatre 1%

THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 1%

THE LAST BOY - Town Hall 0%

Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 15%

THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab 10%

B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 8%

TO FREE A MOCKINGBIRD - SheNYC 6%

THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theatre lab 6%

MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theater 6%

CHASING Andy Warhol - Bated Breath Theatre Company 5%

THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA theater 5%

UNTITLED RACCOON PLAY - The Tank 5%

THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Alchemical Studios 3%

NEGLECT - Teatro Latea 3%

A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center 3%

LOBBY HERO - City Gate Productions 2%

MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 2%

THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 2%

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 2%

S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

SOCKY TELLS ALL - Theatre Row Theatres 2%

JANE ANGER - New ohio 1%

EXCEPTION TO THE RULE - Roundabout Underground 1%

BATHROOM OF A BAR ON BLEECKER - Cre8ive NYC Studios + Under St. Marks 1%

SUPERHERO - Sheen Center 1%

THE SURVIVAL - National Queer Theater 1%

THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS - St.John's Sanctuary 1%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 33%

Adam Schlesinger - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theatre Company 10%

Shaina Taub - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 10%

Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 7%

Lance Lewman, Kristan King and Gabriel Kane - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 7%

Karen Feeney and David J.V Meenan - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 6%

Shaina Taub - SUFFS - The Public Theater 4%

Julianne Wick Davis - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 4%

Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser, and Daryl Waters - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 4%

Jeffrey Schmelkin - THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 4%

Jonathan Hogue - STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 2%

Carrie Rodriguez - AMERICANO - New World Stages 2%

Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson - BETWEEN THE LINES - Tony Kiser Theatre 2%

Ben Fankhauser and Alex Wyse - A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - DR2 Theater 2%

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 2%

Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 1%

Asher Muldoon - THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Sam Caps & Annie Dillon - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 41%

Lisa Pezik - TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Theater Row- Studio Theatre 31%

Christina Hempfill - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - Theatre Row Theatres 28%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Warren Carlyle - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 41%

Bobby Pierce Cassidy - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 9%

Ellenore Scott - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 8%

David Meenan - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theater 5 Theater Row 7%

Joshua Prince - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 6%

Bill T. Jones - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 6%

Raja Feather Kelly - SUFFS - The Public Theater 5%

Danny Mefford - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Jeorgi Smith - CAMP ROCK - Theater Row 4%

Rachel Leigh Dolan & Rachelle Rak - CHASING Andy Warhol - Bated Breath Theatre Company 3%

Darell Grand Moultrie - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Lorin Latarro - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 2%

Paul McGill - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 2%

Barry McNabb - THE BUTCHER BOY - The Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Lamine Thiam - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 37%

Skizzo Arnedillo - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 31%

Thomas Isao Morinaka - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 14%

Michael Hagins - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 10%

Michael Hagins - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 8%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Amar Atkins - AS YOU LIKE IT - Public Works/Shakespeare 15%

Zoe Glick - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theater Company 15%

Chip Zien - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 11%

Blake Roman - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 6%

Bethany McDonald - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 4%

Danny Kornfeld - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 4%

Victoria Clark - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 3%

Jeri Sager - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 3%

Holden Hagelberger - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 3%

Steven Telsey - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 3%

Marla Mindelle - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 2%

Frankie Grande - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 2%

Ryan Hudzik - THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 2%

Kaylin Hedges - CAMP ROCK - Theatre Row 2%

Sean Bell - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - Folksbiene 2%

Tamika Lawrence - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 2%

Isabella Sciorontino - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 1%

Maximilian Oster - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre row 1%

Philippa Soo - SUFFS - The Public Theater 1%

Ethan Slater - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 1%

Rebecaa Naomi Jones - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater 1%

Moss Jones - THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 1%

Shaina Taub - SUFFS - The Public Theater 1%

Bebe Neuwirth - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theatre Company 1%

Victoria Bahary - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 1%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Tyler Dobies - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 25%

James R Garrett - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 18%

Mia Angelique - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 8%

Andy Tighe - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 7%

Katrien Van Riel - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 5%

Naren Weiss - OCEAN IN A TEACUP - Theatre Row 5%

Alaina Mills - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 5%

Matthew Cohen - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 4%

David B Friedman - A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD / A NIGHT IN THE UKRAINE - J2 Spotlight 4%

Kristen Smith - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Player's Theatre 4%

Eric Michael Gillett - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 3%

Coleman Cummings - SHOOTING STAR - Three dollar bill 3%

Lisa Pezik - TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Theater Row- Studio Theatre 3%

Jamiel Burkhart - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 2%

Isaac Williams - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Player's Theatre 2%

Catalina Kumiski - ENCORE - New Conservatory theater company 2%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Jermaine Montell - B BOY BLUES - 47th street theater 11%

Uly Schlesinger - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane 8%

Mikhail Baryshnikov - THE ORCHARD - Baryshnikov Arts Center 6%

Isaac J. Conner - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 4%

Jessica Hecht - THE ORCHARD - Arlekin Players Theatre, Groundswell Theatricals, Cherry Orchard Festival, ShowOne Productions 3%

Evelyn Miller - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - BAMM 3%

Adrianna Mitchell - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Evan Todd - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 3%

Nikki Crawford - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Calvin Leon Smith - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Jonathan Hadley - STRINGS ATTACHED - Theatre Row/Pulse Ensemble 2%

Tieisha Thomas - B- BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theater 2%

Kevin Leonard - RESURRECTION - American Theatre of Actors 2%

Benja Kay Thomas - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 2%

John McGinty - THE ORCHARD - Arlekin Players Theatre, Groundswell Theatricals, Cherry Orchard Festival, ShowOne Productions 2%

Kristolyn Lloyd - CONFEDERATES - Signature theatre 2%

Marjan Neshat - WISH YOU WERE HERE - Playwrights Horizons 2%

Sarah Street - BELFAST GIRLS - Irish repertory theatre 2%

Shannon Tyo - PEERLESS - 59E59 2%

Aida Leventaki - BELFAST GIRLS - Irish Repertory Theatre 2%

Darya Denisova - THE ORCHARD - BAC, Arlekin Players Theatre 2%

Sas Goldberg - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 2%

Mary Mallen - BELFAST GIRLS - Irish repertory theatre 2%

Michelle Veintimilla - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 1%

Damone Williams - B- BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theater 1%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Kwame Michael Remy - MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theatre 20%

Shirley Chen - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 10%

Robert Greene - MANDELA - ATA 10%

Rachael Richman - THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab 8%

James A Pierce III - MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theatre 5%

Justin Mark - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab 4%

Grace Aki - TO FREE A MOCKINGBIRD - SheNYC Arts 3%

Maddie Land - RADIOTHEATRE'S KING KONG - St.John's Sanctuary 3%

Tanya O'Debra - SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center 3%

Ry Armstrong - NEGLECT - Teatro Latea 3%

Rose Kortrey - THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA Theater 2%

Samantha Simone - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Harvard Fraser - THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA Theater 2%

J.J. Miller - ONE EMPIRE UNDER GOD - The Tank 2%

Diana Yanez - LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - SOHO PLAYHOUSE 2%

Marquise Neal - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Ian Duhart - LOBBY HERO - Moose Lodge Theatre/City Gate Productions 2%

Entire Cast (Ensemble) - SUPERSTITIONS - New Ohio Theatre 2%

Caroline Orlando - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 1%

Duane Ferguson - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 1%

David Lamberton - VERSE DIVERSE - Theater for the New City 1%

Martha Morenstein - GOOD NIGHT IRENE - Gingerbread Players 1%

Isaac J. Conner - KING KONG - Radio Theatre NYC 1%

Joshuah Patriarco - THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA Theater 1%

Laura Clare Browne - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 1%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 30%

AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 11%

TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 10%

BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 8%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 7%

CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre 5 at Theatre Row 6%

CAMP ROCK - Theatre row 5%

ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 4%

THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 4%

SUFFS - The Public Theater 3%

STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 2%

BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 2%

THE TEN COMMANDMENTS, THE MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History 2%

WANDERER - papermill Playhouse 2%

GRINDR THE OPERA - TOSOS 1%

THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - DR2 Theater 1%

CHICK FLIX HORROR SHOW - The Players Theatre 1%

BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theater 1%

THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 0%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

THE BAKER'S WIFE - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 31%

SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 22%

A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 16%

A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - Theatre Row Theatres 11%

THE INCONVENIENT MIRACLE - Episcopal Actors' Guild 8%

RESURRECTION - American Theater of Actors 8%

OTHER WORLD - Delaware Theatre Company 4%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

FAT HAM - The Public Theater 15%

B-BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 10%

WISH YOU WERE HERE - Playwrights Horizons 10%

TO FREE A MOCKINGBIRD - She NYC 8%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - BAMM 7%

WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 7%

CHASING Andy Warhol - Bated Breath Theatre Company 6%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+ - Actors Temple Theatre 6%

THE ORCHARD - BAC, Arlekin Players Theatre 5%

THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab 5%

TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 4%

...WHAT THE END WILL BE - Roundabout Theatre Company 3%

STRINGS ATTACHED - Pulse Theatre Ensemble 3%

LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - SOHO PLAYHOUSE 3%

WEDDING BAND - Theatre for a New Audience 2%

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 2%

DIVORCE - Sky Pilot 1%

I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM - Roundabout Theatre Company 1%

THE LAST BOY - Town Hall 1%

THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 1%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 18%

THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab 12%

MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theatre 7%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - BAMM 6%

THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA THEATER 6%

MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 6%

CHASING Andy Warhol - Bated Breath Theatre Company 6%

NEGLECT - Teatro Latea 4%

SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center 3%

MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 3%

LOBBY HERO - City Gate Productions 3%

RADIOTHEATRE'S KING KONG - St.John's Sanctuary 3%

THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS - St.John's Sanctuary 3%

THE SURVIVAL - National Queer Theater 3%

A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 2%

A PLACE FOR US - Chain Theater 2%

S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

SOCKY TELLS ALL - Theatre Row Theatres 2%

THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 2%

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 2%

BATHROOM OF A BAR ON BLEECKER - Cre8ive NYC Studios + Under St. Marks 1%

SHARON AND MELINA - The Tank 1%

DIVORCE - Skypilot 1%

HEALING+ - Cre8ive NYC Studios 0%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

Beowulf Borit - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - Folksbiene 34%

James Stonberger - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 9%

Rebecca Bell - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre 5 at Theatre Row 7%

David Zinn - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 6%

Myung Hee Cho - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 5%

Walt Spangler - STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 5%

Tobin Ost - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 5%

ANTHONY FREITAS - CAMP ROCK - Theatre Row 5%

Anna Fedorova - THE ORCHARD - Baryshnikov Arts Center 4%

Dan Daly - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 4%

Frank J. Oliva - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry lane 4%

Maruti Evans - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Derek McLane - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 3%

Mimi Lien - SUFFS - The Public Theater 3%

Jaime Terrazzino - SPRING AWAKENING - Urban Stages 1%

Jamie Terrazzino - SPRING AWAKENING - Urban Stages 1%

Jason Ardizzone-West - WEDDING BAND - Theatre for a New Audience 1%

David Zinn - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 0%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Patricio Pereira & JR Miranda - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 30%

Joshua Warner - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 17%

Frank J Oliva - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab 13%

Se Hyun Oh - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 13%

Gregg Bellón - SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center 8%

Dan Bianchi - RADIOTHEATRE'S KING KONG - St.John's Sanctuary 7%

Vitaly Umansky - THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 6%

Dan Bianchi - THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 3%

Dan Bianchi - THE WHISPERER OF DARKNESS - St.John's Sanctuary 3%

BATHROOM OF A BAR - 2022 2%

Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Dan Moses Schreier - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 32%

Patrick Periera/JR Miranda - MANDELA - ATA 9%

Julianne Mason - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 9%

Kai Harada - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 7%

Lawrence Schober - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 6%

Sun Hee Kil - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 6%

L&M Sound - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 6%

Tei Blow - THE ORCHARD - Arlekin Players Theatre, Groundswell Theatricals, Cherry Orchard Festival, ShowOne Productions 4%

Sun Hee Kil - SUFFS - The Public Theater 3%

Bill Toles & Noel MacDuffie - B-BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 3%

Marc Van Hare - CHASING Andy Warhol - Bated Breath Theatre Company 2%

Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 2%

Megan Cully - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 2%

Mikaal Sulaiman - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 2%

Ken Travis - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 2%

Germono Toussaint - B-BOY BLUES THE PLAY - 47th Street Theatre 2%

Jessica Paz - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

Lissy Gold - ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 1%

Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Patricio Pereira & JR Miranda - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 37%

Wes Shippee - KING KONG - Radio Theatre NYC 19%

Christopher Darbassie - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theatre lab 17%

Gregg Bellón & Tanya O'Debra - SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center 12%

Wes Shippee - THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theater 8%

Wes Shippee - THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS - St. John's Sanctuary 7%