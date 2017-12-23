BC/EFA
Dec. 23, 2017  

Exclusive Photo Coverage: THE LION KING cast Channels Their Inner-Child for Carols For A Cure!The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived.

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Below, check out exclusive photos of the cast of The Lion King as they record their track, "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas."

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

From The Cast of The Lion King-Rosie Lani Fiedelman, Kimberly Marable, Bravita Threalt, Brian C. Binion, Phindile Nyandeni, Chondra Profit Ardrey and L. Steven Taylor

Richard Rockage (Music Director and Arranger) joins with Rosie Lani Fiedelman, Kimberly Marable, Bravita Threalt, Brian C. Binion, Phindile Nyandeni, Chondra Profit Ardrey and L. Steven Taylor

L. Steven Taylor

Brian C. Binion

Richard Rockage

L. Steven Taylor and Brian C. Binion

L. Steven Taylor, Richard Rockage and Brian C. Binion

Rosie Fiedelman, Bravita Threalt, Richard Rockage, Chondra Profit Ardrey, Phindile Nyandeni and Kimberly Marable

Rosie Lani Fiedelman and Bravita Threalt

Chondra Profit Ardrey, Phindile Nyandeni and Kimberly Marable

L Steven Taylor, Brian C. Binion, Rosie Lani Fiedelman, Bravita Threalt, Chondra Profit Ardrey, Phindile Nyandeni and Kimberly Marable

Brian C. Binion, Chondra Profit Ardrey and Kimberly Marable

Phindile Nyandeni

Rosie Lani Fiedelman

L. Steven Taylor

Brian C. Binion

Kimberly Marable

Bravita Threalt

Chondra Profit Ardrey

