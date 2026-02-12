Video: THE LION KING Cast Performs 'He Lives in You' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA





In commemoration of Black History Month, the cast of Broadway's The Lion King took over Good Morning America on Thursday for a performance of "He Lives in You" from the hit musical, now in its 29th year on Broadway.

The performance was preceded by a conversation with L. Steven Taylor, who has starred as Mufasa on Broadway for the past 11 years. Check out their morning show appearance now.

The current cast of The Lion King features Gavin Lee (Scar), Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi (Rafiki), Blakely Slaybaugh (Zazu), Ben Jeffrey (Pumbaa), Fred Berman (Timon), Vincent Jamal Hooper (Simba), Pearl Khwezi (Nala), James Brown-Orleans (Banzai), Bonita J. Hamilton (Shenzi), Robb Sapp (Ed), Leela Chopra (Young Nala at certain performances), McKenzie Sherie Lewis and Emma Origenes (Young Nala at certain performances), and Caleb Beltran and Julius Raymond Weems IV (Young Simba at certain performances).

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues to be one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 127 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.