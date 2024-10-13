Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- It's Just Jaquez

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all of the latest Bway updates! Then I am joined by Jaquez, a Broadway performer whose talent knows no bounds. Jaquez currently plays Fred Casely in Chicago on Broadway, and has previously been seen in King Kong, Mrs. Doubtfire, Bad Cinderella, and Motown.

We talk about his upbringing in Chicago (the city, not the musical), and how roller skating led him to a career in dance and performance. We touch on his experience studying at NYU, and his life on tour with Matilda. He shares about the ups and downs of a life on Broadway, and how it pays to be kind. Jaquez is simply the best, U don't wanna miss this episode!