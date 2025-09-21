Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Actually and Factually with Olivia Valli

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, Olivia Valli is here! In this episode, I give you all the latest Bway news in the BroadwayWorld Recap! Then, Olivia shares her journey through the world of musical theater, discussing her experiences in various roles, from Vivian in the first National Tour of Pretty Woman, to Elphaba in the National Tour of Wicked. She reflects on the importance of self-advocacy, the challenges of performing, and the joy of gardening in New Jersey.

Olivia also touches on her family legacy, having played her very own grandmother in Off-Broadway’s Jersey Boys! She talks about the lessons learned from leading multiple national tours, and the significance of teamwork in theater. Olivia is a true gem, U don’t wanna miss this episode!