Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Girl, I'm Golfing with Billie Aken-Tyers

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week’s BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway tea! Then I am joined by Billie Aken-Tyers, as she shares her journey from performer to director, discussing her recent appointment to the position of Resident Director for Six The Musical. We chat about her experience as Associate Director to Tye Blue on the Off-Broadway hit, Titanique, as well as directing Laura Benanti in her own original biographical musical.

Billie reflects on her artistic background, having also performed in multiple Off-Broadway and out of town productions like Fairycakes and Hood, before making the switch to directing. She shares the challenges of navigating the theater industry, and the importance of personal growth, as well as insights from her time at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and her aspirations for the future. Billie is simply the loveliest, U don’t wanna miss this episode!