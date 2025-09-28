Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Giggling Schoolgirls with Michael Di Liberto

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

First, I give you all the latest Bway tea in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap! Then I am joined by TV actor and Broadway performer Michael Di Liberto to talk all about his amazing life in the theater! From playing roles on shows like The Gilded Age and The Blacklist, to performing in the Broadway and National Touring companies of Wicked, Michael's talents are as broad as his smile.

He shares about his experience in the egregiously short run of the original Broadway production of Tammy Faye, and finding the balance between artistry and commercial success on Broadway. We touch on his time playing Ruth in the Off-Broadway run of Titanique, and the origins of his incredible sense of humor, both onstage and off. Michael truly one of the best, U don't wanna miss this episode!