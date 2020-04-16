Exclusive: First Listen to 'Fuxing Park' From SOFT POWER
The Original Cast Recording for Soft Power will be available on digital and streaming formats on Friday, April 17. The album is based on the new musical's recent New York premiere production at The Public Theater.
To pre-order Soft Power, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/softpower.
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen to one of the tracks, Fuxing Park. Listen below!
Soft Power features book and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Henry Hwang and music and additional lyrics by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, with choreography by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton. A co-commission and co-production with Center Theatre Group, Tony nominee Leigh Silverman directed this groundbreaking new musical. The album is produced by Jeanine Tesori and Matt Stine, with The Public Theater and Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producers.
The Public Theater will host a live virtual listening party on Friday, April 17 to celebrate the cast album recording of Soft Power. Funds will be raised to support The Public Theater and the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (www.aaldef.org) during the event. Details will be released at a later date.
The complete cast of Soft Power includes Billy Bustamante (Xu?" Xíng Standby), Jon Hoche (Chief Justice/Hālǐ Àohālā/Ensemble), Kendyl Ito (Jīng/Prof. Lǐ Bìyù/Ensemble), Francis Jue (DHH), Austin Ku (Bobby Bob/Jū Míng), Raymond J. Lee (Randy Ray/Yáo Tuō/Veep/Ensemble), Alyse Alan Louis (Zoe/Hillary), Jaygee Macapugay (Betsy/Lóng Lín Kūn/Ensemble), Daniel May (Ensemble), Paul HeeSang Miller (Ensemble), Kristen Faith Oei (Ensemble), Geena Quintos (Airport Greeter/Ensemble), Conrad Ricamora (Xu?" Xíng), Trevor Salter (Ensemble), Kyra Smith (Ensemble), Emily Stillings (Swing), Emily Trumble (Zoe/Hillary Standby), and John Yi (Swing).
