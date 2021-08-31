Erik Griffin, Rosebud Baker and More to Headline Carolines On Broadway In September

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents its talented line-up for the month of September, with headliners Erik Griffin, from Comedy Central's Workaholics, Labor Day Weekend, September 2 - 4; Rosebud Baker, from her Comedy Central stand-up special, "Whiskey Fists," Labor Day Weekend, September 5; Ms. Pat, from the BET+ original series The Ms. Pat Show, September 9 - 11; Anthony Rodia, from his YouTube series Road Rage Wednesdays, September 16 - 18; and Gareth Reynolds, host of "The Dollop" podcast, September 24 and 25.

Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in September include the U Know What's Funny? Comedy Series hosted by Kenny Williams on September 1; the Birthday Roast of Lenny Green, host of 107.5 WBLS' The Quiet Storm, hosted by Kenny Williams on September 1; the Breakout Artist Comedy Series presents Gus Constantellis on September 8; KFC Radio, presented by Bartsool Sports and hosted by Kevin Clancy and John Feitelberg, on September 15; and Chicago Invades NYC, hosted by MeMe Simpson and featuring Just Nesh and Damon Williams, on September 29.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, call the box office at 212.757.4100. For a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.