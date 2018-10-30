Elphabios: Your Guide to the Twenty Green Girls of WICKED Past!
A whole lot happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in, and Wicked has been telling that story to Broadway audiences for 15 years at the Gershwin Theatre. The milestone won't go by uncelebrated, as in just days, NBC will throw a joyous Halloween party for the ages, featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit and a cavalcade of special guest stars, including Tony Award winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. Additional guest performers include Ariana Grande, Adam Lambert, Ledisi, Pentatonix and the current Broadway company of "Wicked." "A Very Wicked Halloween" airs tonight, October 29th at 10PM ET/PT on NBC.
To get ready for tonight, we're giving you a crash course on the twenty ladies who have gone green on Broadway since 2003. Which ones did you see?
Idina Menzel
October 30, 2003 - January 9, 2005
Her Roles Before Wicked: Rent (Maureen), The Wild Party (Kate), Aida (Amneris)
After Wicked: Frozen, If/Then (Elizabeth), Skintight (Jodi)
Shoshana Bean
January 11, 2005 - January 9, 2006
Her Roles Before Wicked: Hairspray (Shelley)
After Wicked: Beaches (Cee Cee), Songs for a New World
Eden Espinosa
January 10, 2006 - October 8, 2006
Her Roles Before Wicked: First Elphaba Standby, Brooklyn (Brooklyn)
After Wicked: Rent (Maureen)
Ana Gasteyer
October 10, 2006 - January 7, 2006
Her Roles Before Wicked: Saturday Night Live, The Rocky Horror Show (Columbia)
After Wicked: The Threepenny Opera (Mrs. Peachum), The Royal Family (Kitty Dean)
Julia Murney
January 9, 2007 - October 7, 2007
Her Roles Before Wicked: The Wild Party (Queenie), Lennon
After Wicked: Saved (Lillian)
Stephanie J. Block
October 9, 2007 - June 15, 2008
Her Roles Before Wicked: The Boy from Oz (Liza Minelli), The Pirate Queen (Grace O'Malley)
After Wicked: 9 to 5: the Musical (Judy Bernly), Anything Goes (Reno Sweeney), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Edwin Drood), Falsettos (Trina), The Cher Show ("Star" Cher)
Kerry Ellis
June 17, 2008 - November 9, 2008
Her Roles Before Wicked: We Will Rock You (Meat), Miss Saigon (Ellen), Les Misérables (Fantine)
After Wicked: Oliver! (Nancy), Cats (Grizabella)
Marcie Dodd
November 11, 2008 - January 11, 2009
Her Roles Before Wicked: We Will Rock You, Hairspray
After Wicked: Opened 2nd National tour of Wicked (Elphaba)
Nicole Parker
January 16, 2009 - July 19, 2009
Her Roles Before Wicked: MADtv, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me (Comedy All Star)
After Wicked: The People in the Picture (Red)
Dee Roscioli
July 21, 2009 - March 21, 2010
Her Roles Before Wicked: Portrayed Elphaba in the Chicago production
After Wicked: Fiddler on the Roof (Fruma-Sarah), The Cher Show
Mandy Gonzalez
March 23, 2010 - January 30, 2011
Her Roles Before Wicked: Dance of the Vampires (Sarah), Aida (Amneris), In the Heights (Nina)
After Wicked: Hamilton (Angelica Schuyler)
Teal Wicks
February 1, 2011 - September 25, 2011
Her Roles Before Wicked: Portrayed Elphaba in the Los Angeles production
After Wicked: Jekyll & Hyde (Emma Carew), Finding Neverland (Mary Barrie), The Cher Show ("Lady" Cher)
Jackie Burns
September 27, 2011 - February 10, 2013
July 31, 2017 - July 14, 2018
Her Roles Before Wicked: Rock of Ages, Hair
After Wicked: If/Then (Elizabeth)
Willemijn Verkaik
February 12, 2013 - May 26, 2013
Her Roles Before Wicked: Elisabeth (Elisabeth), We Will Rock You (Killer Queen)
After Wicked: Mamma Mia! (Donna), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Paulina), Ghost the Musical (Molly)
Lindsay Mendez
May 28, 2013 - February 23, 2014
Her Roles Before Wicked: Grease (Jan), Everyday Rapture, Godspell, Dogfight (Rose)
After Wicked: Significant Other (Laura), Tony Award for Carousel (Carrie)
Christine Dwyer
February 25, 2014 - December 14, 2014
Her Roles Before Wicked: Portrayed Elphaba on 2nd National Tour
After Wicked: Finding Neverland (Sylvia Llewelyn Davies), Waitress (Jenna)
Caroline Bowman
December 16, 2014 - September 13, 2015
Her Roles Before Wicked: Kinky Boots, Evita (Eva Perón)
After Wicked: Kinky Boots (Nicola)
Rachel Tucker
September 15, 2015 - July 30, 2016
Her Roles Before Wicked: We Will Rock You (Meat)
After Wicked: The Last Ship (Meg Dawson), Come From Away (Beverley and others)
Jennifer DiNoia
August 1, 2016 - July 29, 2017
Her Roles Before Wicked: We Will Rock You
Jessica Vosk
July 16, 2018 - Current
Her Roles Before Wicked: The Bridges of Madison County, Finding Neverland (Miss Bassett), Fiddler on the Roof (Fruma-Sarah)