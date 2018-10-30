Elphabios: Your Guide to the Twenty Green Girls of WICKED Past!

Click Here for More Articles on WICKED

A whole lot happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in, and Wicked has been telling that story to Broadway audiences for 15 years at the Gershwin Theatre. The milestone won't go by uncelebrated, as in just days, NBC will throw a joyous Halloween party for the ages, featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit and a cavalcade of special guest stars, including Tony Award winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. Additional guest performers include Ariana Grande, Adam Lambert, Ledisi, Pentatonix and the current Broadway company of "Wicked." "A Very Wicked Halloween" airs tonight, October 29th at 10PM ET/PT on NBC.

To get ready for tonight, we're giving you a crash course on the twenty ladies who have gone green on Broadway since 2003. Which ones did you see?

Idina Menzel

October 30, 2003 - January 9, 2005

Her Roles Before Wicked: Rent (Maureen), The Wild Party (Kate), Aida (Amneris)

After Wicked: Frozen, If/Then (Elizabeth), Skintight (Jodi)

Shoshana Bean

January 11, 2005 - January 9, 2006

Her Roles Before Wicked: Hairspray (Shelley)

After Wicked: Beaches (Cee Cee), Songs for a New World

Eden Espinosa

January 10, 2006 - October 8, 2006

Her Roles Before Wicked: First Elphaba Standby, Brooklyn (Brooklyn)

After Wicked: Rent (Maureen)

Ana Gasteyer

October 10, 2006 - January 7, 2006

Her Roles Before Wicked: Saturday Night Live, The Rocky Horror Show (Columbia)

After Wicked: The Threepenny Opera (Mrs. Peachum), The Royal Family (Kitty Dean)

Julia Murney

January 9, 2007 - October 7, 2007

Her Roles Before Wicked: The Wild Party (Queenie), Lennon

After Wicked: Saved (Lillian)

Stephanie J. Block

October 9, 2007 - June 15, 2008

Her Roles Before Wicked: The Boy from Oz (Liza Minelli), The Pirate Queen (Grace O'Malley)

After Wicked: 9 to 5: the Musical (Judy Bernly), Anything Goes (Reno Sweeney), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Edwin Drood), Falsettos (Trina), The Cher Show ("Star" Cher)

Kerry Ellis

June 17, 2008 - November 9, 2008

Her Roles Before Wicked: We Will Rock You (Meat), Miss Saigon (Ellen), Les Misérables (Fantine)

After Wicked: Oliver! (Nancy), Cats (Grizabella)

Marcie Dodd

November 11, 2008 - January 11, 2009

Her Roles Before Wicked: We Will Rock You, Hairspray

After Wicked: Opened 2nd National tour of Wicked (Elphaba)

Nicole Parker

January 16, 2009 - July 19, 2009

Her Roles Before Wicked: MADtv, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me (Comedy All Star)

After Wicked: The People in the Picture (Red)

Dee Roscioli

July 21, 2009 - March 21, 2010

Her Roles Before Wicked: Portrayed Elphaba in the Chicago production

After Wicked: Fiddler on the Roof (Fruma-Sarah), The Cher Show

Mandy Gonzalez

March 23, 2010 - January 30, 2011

Her Roles Before Wicked: Dance of the Vampires (Sarah), Aida (Amneris), In the Heights (Nina)

After Wicked: Hamilton (Angelica Schuyler)

Teal Wicks

February 1, 2011 - September 25, 2011

Her Roles Before Wicked: Portrayed Elphaba in the Los Angeles production

After Wicked: Jekyll & Hyde (Emma Carew), Finding Neverland (Mary Barrie), The Cher Show ("Lady" Cher)

Jackie Burns

September 27, 2011 - February 10, 2013

July 31, 2017 - July 14, 2018

Her Roles Before Wicked: Rock of Ages, Hair

After Wicked: If/Then (Elizabeth)

Willemijn Verkaik

February 12, 2013 - May 26, 2013

Her Roles Before Wicked: Elisabeth (Elisabeth), We Will Rock You (Killer Queen)

After Wicked: Mamma Mia! (Donna), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Paulina), Ghost the Musical (Molly)

Lindsay Mendez

May 28, 2013 - February 23, 2014

Her Roles Before Wicked: Grease (Jan), Everyday Rapture, Godspell, Dogfight (Rose)

After Wicked: Significant Other (Laura), Tony Award for Carousel (Carrie)

Christine Dwyer

February 25, 2014 - December 14, 2014

Her Roles Before Wicked: Portrayed Elphaba on 2nd National Tour

After Wicked: Finding Neverland (Sylvia Llewelyn Davies), Waitress (Jenna)

Caroline Bowman

December 16, 2014 - September 13, 2015

Her Roles Before Wicked: Kinky Boots, Evita (Eva Perón)

After Wicked: Kinky Boots (Nicola)

Rachel Tucker

September 15, 2015 - July 30, 2016

Her Roles Before Wicked: We Will Rock You (Meat)

After Wicked: The Last Ship (Meg Dawson), Come From Away (Beverley and others)

Jennifer DiNoia

August 1, 2016 - July 29, 2017

Her Roles Before Wicked: We Will Rock You

Jessica Vosk

July 16, 2018 - Current

Her Roles Before Wicked: The Bridges of Madison County, Finding Neverland (Miss Bassett), Fiddler on the Roof (Fruma-Sarah)

