Da'vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone & More Win Golden Globe Awards - Full List of Winners!

The entire ceremony is now available to stream on Paramount+.
POPULAR
Da'vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, and more took home Golden Globe Awards last night.
The entire ceremony is now available to stream on Paramount+.
Broadway alums like Randolph, Stone, and Paul Giamatti took home trophies at the Jo Koy-hosted awards show. Check out the full list of winners below!
Other nominees included Danielle Brooks, Fantasia, Bradley Cooper, Maestro, Meryl Streep, and more.
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer **WINNER**
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things **WINNER**
The Boy and the Heron **WINNER**
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Barbie **WINNER**
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossibles - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Anatomy of a Fall **WINNER**
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon **WINNER**
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo: Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer **WINNER**
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Poytsi, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things **WINNER**
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothee Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers **WINNER**
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da'vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers **WINNER**
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert de Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Roberty Downey Jr., Oppenheimer **WINNER**
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Rufalo, Poor Things
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer **WINNER**
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harrari, Anatomy of a Fall **WINNER**
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer **WINNER**
Joe Hisaichi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me
Dance the Night, Barbie
I'm Just Ken, Barbie
Peaches, The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom, Rustin
What Was I Made For, Barbie **WINNER**
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession **WINNER**
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear **WINNER**
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef **WINNER**
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession **WINNER**
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession **WINNER**
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear **WINNER**
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear **WINNER**
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef **WINNER**
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawman Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef **WINNER**
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown **WINNER**
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession **WINNER**
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais; Armageddon **WINNER**
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You