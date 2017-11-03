David Josefsberg Joins Broadway's WAITRESS as 'Ogie' Tonight

Starting tonight, November 3, through November 19, David Josefsberg will play the role of Ogie, the love-smitten Civil War re-enactor besotted with Caitlin Houlahan's Dawn, in Broadway's Waitress.

David Josefsberg's Broadway credits include An Act of God, Honeymoon in Vegas, Motown, Wedding Singer, Les Miserables, and Grease. Other favorite roles: Altar Boyz, Rated P, Producers and Lend me a Tenor at Papermill. His comedy credits include The Stephen Lynch Tour, Joberg and Gurner (signed to Comedy Central Records).

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert, small-town pie maker at Joe's Pie Diner, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress currently stars Betsy Wolfe as Jenna, with Drama Desk nominee Eric Anderson (Cal), Maia Nkenge Wilson (Becky), Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald(Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Larry Marshall (Joe), Will Swenson (Earl), Victoria Collett, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Kayla Davion, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Law Terrell Dunford, Katie Grober, Molly Hager, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, and Stephanie Torns.

Waitress is now in its second smash year on Broadway and on a national tour. Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

