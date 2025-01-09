Daniel Breaker & Merle Dandridge Will Join HADESTOWN on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker and BAFTA winner and SAG Award and Grammy Award nominee Merle Dandridge will join the cast of the Tony® and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown, on Broadway beginning Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Known for originating roles on Broadway in Shrek: The Musical and Passing Strange, as well as for his regular roles on Showtime’s “Billions” and Peacock’s “Girls 5Eva,” Daniel Breaker will take over the role of ‘Hermes.’ Known for her roles on HBO’s “The Last of Us,” ABC’s “Station 19,” and lead role opposite Oprah Winfrey on “Greenleaf,” and seen on Broadway in Rent, Once on This Island, Aida, Spamalot, and more, Merle Dandridge will return to Broadway in the role of ‘Persephone.’ They will succeed Lillias White and Allison Russell, respectively, who will both take their final bow in the production on February 16, 2025.

Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Lillias White as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Maia Reficco as Eurydice, and Allison Russell as Persephone. They are joined by Shea Renee, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson. As previously announced, Hailey Kilgore will take over the role of Eurydice, Carlos Valdes will take over the role of Orpheus, and Tom Hewitt will take over the role of Hades on January 14, 2025.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown is now playing its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre, returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre, and the North American tour has just completed a 3-year run. Productions in Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam will open in Spring 2025.