DRAG: THE MUSICAL Sets Final Performance Date; London Production in the Works

DRAG: The Musical will play its final performance Off-Broadway on Sunday, April 27, 2025. At the time of closing, the production will have played 215 performances and 24 previews. A London production is currently in the works.