DRAG: THE MUSICAL Sets Final Performance Date; London Production in the Works

The show will close Off-Broadway on Sunday, April 27, 2025.
DRAG: The Musical will play its final performance Off-Broadway on Sunday, April 27, 2025. At the time of closing, the production will have played 215 performances and 24 previews. A London production is currently in the works.
The producers of DRAG: The Musical issued the following statement: "From the moment we opened our doors at New World Stages, DRAG: The Musical has been a celebration of community, self-expression, and unapologetic joy. The love and enthusiasm from audiences, critics, and the incredible talent on and off stage have made this journey unforgettable. While our time in New York is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for DRAG. The wigs have been fluffed, the heels have been raised, and the world is ready for more! Stay tuned—because honey, we're not done yet."
Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff (Broadway: Falsettos, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Head Over Heels; Television: “So You Think You Can Dance”), DRAG: The Musical opened to rave reviews on October 21, 2024. Featuring a book and music by Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside multi-platinum songwriter Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon, this glamorous and campy spectacle brings a tale of fashion, family, and forgiveness to the stage.
The cast currently features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway, Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Lisa Helmi Johanson as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson, and Adam Pascal as the straight man Tom Hutchinson. Tamkia Lawrence joins the cast on March 3 as Dixie Coxworth.
The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Peli Naomi Woods, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr, and Adrian Villegas.
In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there's only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.
DRAG: The Musical is dazzling audiences and critics alike, bringing an irresistible blend of glamour, heart, and spectacle to the stage. The New Yorker raves, “Drag: The Musical delivers the goods! Glamour, camp, spectacle, heart, and a shit ton of rhinestones.” Vulture adds to the excitement, calling it “a fun, sequin-splattered extravaganza” with “looks, reads, death drops, and wigs-wigs-wigs.” New York Theatre Guide describes it as “a riotously fun show you'll want to keep coming back to,” and The Daily Beast praises its “bright lights, pumping rock, and fabulous costumes.” With DC Theater Arts celebrating its “high-camp laugh-out-loud tale with powerhouse performances” and Time Out New York awarding four stars to this “bubbly, bedazzled, sequin-studded song-and-dance story,” DRAG: The Musical promises a theatrical experience like no other.
The band for DRAG: The Musical features Andrew Orbison (conductor and keyboard), Brad Babinski (bass), Ariel Bellvalaire (guitar), Max Wagner (guitar) and Jasmin Guevara (drums).
Jennifer Rogers serves as Production Stage Manager and Matthew Hermann is Assistant Stage Manager.
The design team includes Jason Sherwood (scenic design), Marco Marco (costume design), Adam Honore (lighting design), Drew Levy (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), and Aurora Sexton (makeup design). Casting is by RBT Casting, Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA.
General Management is by KGM Theatrical. Production Management is by Aurora Productions.
DRAG: The Musical is executive produced by Tomas Costanza, Scott Prisand, Matthew Weaver, and produced by Paolo & Jodie Coppola, Aron & Gabe Alves-Tomko, Nicholas Kaiser, Willette & Manny Klausner, Tristan Schukraft, Janet Billig Rich, Hillary Weaver, Producer Entertainment Group, Jackie Huba, 1145 Ventures, Peter Crawford/Pieter Van Meeuwen, Bruce Robert Harris/Jack W. Batman, Drama Club, Concord Theatricals, Rob Kolson, Sarina Neer, Liesl Wilke, Daitch/Busch and Liza Minnelli.