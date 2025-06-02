 tracking pixel
DEATH BECOMES HER vs. MINCEMEAT Battle For Best Ensemble In The BWW Awards; Last Chance To Vote!

Voting will continue through June 4th, 2025.

By: Jun. 02, 2025
DEATH BECOMES HER vs. MINCEMEAT Battle For Best Ensemble In The BWW Awards; Last Chance To Vote! Image
This is the last chance to vote for BroadwayWorld's 22nd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Time is almost out to vote and support your favorites of the 2024/2025 season. Don't miss your chance to vote hrough the end of the day on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Now celebrating our 22nd year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

Now that the critics and nominators have had their say, let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.

DEATH BECOMES HER vs. MINCEMEAT Battle For Best Ensemble In The BWW Awards; Last Chance To Vote! Image

Voting ends at 11:59 PM on Wednesday June 4th, 2025.

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Best Book of a Musical

Will Aronson, Hue ParkMaybe Happy Ending 26%
David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe RobertsOperation Mincemeat 24%
Marco PennetteDeath Becomes Her 16%
Bob MartinBOOP! The Musical 7%
John LoganSwept Away 4%
Lisa LoomerReal Women Have Curves 4%
Tina LandauRedwood 4%
Warren Leight, Isaac OliverJust in Time 4%
Itamar MosesDead Outlaw 4%
Rick Elice, Bob MartinSmash 3%

Best Choreography

Jerry MitchellBOOP! The Musical 20%
Jenny ArnoldOperation Mincemeat 16%
Christopher Gattelli, Lou CastroDeath Becomes Her 14%
Fabian AloiseSunset Boulevard 7%
Patricia Delgado, Justin PeckBuena Vista Social Club 5%
Joshua BergasseSmash 5%
Shannon LewisJust in Time 5%
Camille A. BrownGypsy 4%
David NeumannSwept Away 4%
Warren CarlylePirates! The Penzance Musical 3%

Best Costume Design

Paul TazewellDeath Becomes Her 23%
Ben StonesOperation Mincemeat 13%
Gregg BarnesBOOP! The Musical 12%
Clint RamosMaybe Happy Ending 8%
Brigitte ReiffenstuelStranger Things: The First Shadow 5%
Enver ChakartashRomeo + Juliet 3%
Susan HilfertySwept Away 3%
Anita YavichFloyd Collins 3%
Holly PiersonOh, Mary! 2%
Linda ChoPirates! The Penzance Musical 2%

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael ArdenMaybe Happy Ending 20%
Robert HastieOperation Mincemeat 16%
Jamie LloydSunset Boulevard 13%
Christopher GattelliDeath Becomes Her 12%
Tina LandauFloyd Collins 5%
Michael MayerSwept Away 4%
Jerry MitchellBOOP! The Musical 4%
Alex TimbersJust in Time 4%
George C. WolfeGypsy 3%
Tina LandauRedwood 3%

Best Direction of a Play

Danya TaymorJohn Proctor Is the Villain 18%
Sam PinkletonOh, Mary! 17%
Sam GoldRomeo + Juliet 12%
Stephen DaldryStranger Things: The First Shadow 9%
Kip WilliamsThe Picture of Dorian Gray 8%
Phylicia RashadPurpose 5%
David CromerGood Night, and Good Luck 4%
Kenny LeonOur Town 4%
Sam MendesThe Hills of California 4%
Kenny LeonOthello 3%

Best Ensemble

Operation Mincemeat 20%
Death Becomes Her 10%
BOOP! The Musical 8%
Maybe Happy Ending 8%
Sunset Boulevard 5%
Swept Away 4%
Stranger Things: The First Shadow 4%
Romeo + Juliet 3%
Floyd Collins 3%
Just in Time 3%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Jak MaloneOperation Mincemeat 15%
Dez DuronMaybe Happy Ending 8%
Claire-Marie HallOperation Mincemeat 6%
Christopher SieberDeath Becomes Her 5%
Joy WoodsGypsy 4%
Adrian Blake EnscoeSwept Away 4%
David ThaxtonSunset Boulevard 3%
Michelle WilliamsDeath Becomes Her 3%
Jinkx MonsoonPirates! The Penzance Musical 3%
Ainsley MelhamBOOP! The Musical 2%

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Conrad RicamoraOh, Mary! 10%
Amalia YooJohn Proctor is the Villain 4%
Bianca LeighOh, Mary! 4%
Amber GrayEureka Day 3%
Kieran CulkinGlengarry Glen Ross 3%
Fina StrazzaJohn Proctor is the Villain 3%
Bob OdenkirkGlengarry Glen Ross 3%
Alison JayeStranger Things: The First Shadow 3%
Kara YoungPurpose 2%
Gabby BeansRomeo + Juliet 2%

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

Natasha HodgsonOperation Mincemeat 14%
Darren CrissMaybe Happy Ending 12%
Nicole ScherzingerSunset Boulevard 8%
Audra McDonaldGypsy 8%
Jeremy JordanFloyd Collins 7%
Jasmine Amy RogersBOOP! The Musical 5%
Jonathan GroffJust In Time 5%
Megan HiltyDeath Becomes Her 5%
Helen J ShenMaybe Happy Ending 5%
John Gallagher Jr. - Swept Away 4%

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Cole EscolaOh, Mary! 29%
Kit ConnorRomeo + Juliet 11%
Sarah SnookThe Picture of Dorian Gray 8%
Sadie SinkJohn Proctor is the Villain 8%
Louis McCartneyStranger Things: The First Shadow 7%
Rachel ZeglerRomeo + Juliet 5%
George ClooneyGood Night, and Good Luck 5%
Denzel WashingtonOthello 4%
Daniel Dae KimYellow Face 4%
Jim ParsonsOur Town 3%

Best Lighting Design

Ben StantonMaybe Happy Ending 18%
Mark HendersonOperation Mincemeat 12%
Jack KnowlesSunset Boulevard 11%
Justin TownsendDeath Becomes Her 9%
Jon ClarkStranger Things: The First Shadow 9%
Kevin AdamsSwept Away 4%
Scott Zielinski, Ruey Horng SunFloyd Collins 4%
Philip S. RosenbergBOOP! The Musical 4%
Isabella ByrdRomeo + Juliet 4%
Justin TownsendJust in Time 2%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Wicked 16%
Hadestown 15%
Hamilton 15%
The Great Gatsby 9%
Cabaret 7%
The Outsiders 7%
Six 6%
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 5%
The Book of Mormon 4%
& Juliet 4%

Best Musical

Maybe Happy Ending 25%
Operation Mincemeat 20%
Death Becomes Her 17%
BOOP! The Musical 8%
Swept Away 4%
Just in Time 4%
Real Women Have Curves 4%
Redwood 3%
Smash 3%
A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical 3%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center 16%
Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III 15%
Annie - Theatre at Madison Square Garden 12%
Ragtime - New York City Center 11%
Urinetown - New York City Center 10%
The Jonathan Larson Project - Orpheum Theatre New York 8%
Titanic - New York City Center 7%
Teeth - New World Stages 4%
Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now! - New World Stages 4%
Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song - Theater555 2%

Best Off-Broadway Play

A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater 14%
Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre 9%
Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre 6%
All Nighter - Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space 4%
Becoming Eve - Harry De Jur Playhouse / Abrons Arts Center 4%
Ghosts - Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre 4%
Here There Are Blueberries - New York Theatre Workshop 3%
Henry IV - Theatre for a New Audience 3%
SHIT. MEET. FAN. - Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space 3%
Conversations With Mother - Theater555 2%

Best Orchestrations

Will AronsonMaybe Happy Ending 16%
Steve SidwellOperation Mincemeat 14%
David Cullen, Andrew Lloyd WebberSunset Boulevard 11%
Doug BestermanDeath Becomes Her 9%
Bruce CoughlinFloyd Collins 6%
Andrew Resnick, Michael ThurberJust in Time 5%
Chris Miller, Brian UsiferSwept Away 5%
Doug BestermanBOOP! The Musical 5%
Daryl WatersGypsy 4%
Javier Diaz, Marco PaguiaBuena Vista Social Club 3%

Best Original Score

Will Aronson, Hue ParkMaybe Happy Ending 24%
David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe RobertsOperation Mincemeat 21%
David Foster, Susan BirkenheadBOOP! The Musical 16%
Julia Mattison, Noel CareyDeath Becomes Her 16%
Marc Shaiman, Scott WittmanSmash 6%
David Yazbek, Erik Della PennaDead Outlaw 5%
Joy Huerta, Benjamin VelezReal Women Have Curves 5%
Kate Diaz, Tina LandauRedwood 4%
Elton John, Jake ShearsTammy Faye 4%

Best Play

Oh, Mary! 29%
John Proctor Is the Villain 20%
Stranger Things: The First Shadow 13%
The Picture of Dorian Gray 10%
Good Night, and Good Luck 8%
Purpose 4%
The Hills of California 4%
English 3%
The Roommate 3%
All In: Comedy About Love 2%

Best Revival of a Musical

Sunset Boulevard 35%
Gypsy 23%
Floyd Collins 13%
Pirates! The Penzance Musical 11%
Once Upon A Mattress 8%
Elf The Musical 6%
The Last Five Years 4%

Best Revival of a Play

Romeo + Juliet 43%
Yellow Face 16%
Our Town 13%
Glengarry Glen Ross 10%
Othello 10%
Eureka Day 8%
Home 1%

Best Scenic Design

Dane Laffrey, George ReeveMaybe Happy Ending 20%
Ben StonesOperation Mincemeat 14%
Derek McLaneDeath Becomes Her 12%
Miriam Buether, 59 - Stranger Things: The First Shadow 8%
Rachel HauckSwept Away 5%
Jason Ardizzone-WestRedwood 4%
David RockwellBOOP! The Musical 4%
Soutra GilmourSunset Boulevard 3%
AMP, Teresa WilliamsJohn Proctor Is the Villain 3%
dots - Romeo + Juliet 2%

Best Sound Design

Peter HylenskiMaybe Happy Ending 13%
Adam FisherSunset Boulevard 13%
Mike WalkerOperation Mincemeat 12%
Peter HylenskiDeath Becomes Her 7%
Paul ArdittiStranger Things: The First Shadow 7%
Dan Moses Schreier - Floyd Collins 6%
John ShiversSwept Away 5%
Gareth OwenBOOP! The Musical 3%
Cody SpencerRomeo + Juliet 3%
Peter HylenskiJust in Time 3%

Best Touring Production

Hadestown 10%
Wicked 8%
Hamilton 8%
Come From Away 7%
Les Misérables 7%
Beetlejuice 6%
SIX 6%
& Juliet 5%
Parade 3%
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 3%

