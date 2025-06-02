DEATH BECOMES HER vs. MINCEMEAT Battle For Best Ensemble In The BWW Awards; Last Chance To Vote!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the last chance to vote for BroadwayWorld's 22nd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Time is almost out to vote and support your favorites of the 2024/2025 season. Don't miss your chance to vote hrough the end of the day on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Now celebrating our 22nd year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

Now that the critics and nominators have had their say, let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.

Marquee TV is home to hundreds of performances from the world's leading arts organisations. With an expertly curated selection of ballet, opera, theater, classical music and dance, Marquee TV is your key to seeing more of what you love. Subscribe for unlimited access to an unrivalled catalogue of productions, available to stream on demand.

Get 1 month of Marquee TV for £1 and unlock unlimited access to over 600 critically acclaimed performances. From award-winning theatre to breathtaking dance and opera, enjoy front-row streaming from the world's greatest stages, all from the comfort of home. Sign up today. Try Marquee TV!

Voting ends at 11:59 PM on Wednesday June 4th, 2025.

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Best Book of a Musical

Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 26%

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 24%

Marco Pennette - Death Becomes Her - 16%

Bob Martin - BOOP! The Musical - 7%

John Logan - Swept Away - 4%

Lisa Loomer - Real Women Have Curves - 4%

Tina Landau - Redwood - 4%

Warren Leight, Isaac Oliver - Just in Time - 4%

Itamar Moses - Dead Outlaw - 4%

Rick Elice, Bob Martin - Smash - 3%

Best Choreography

Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 20%

Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 16%

Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 14%

Fabian Aloise - Sunset Boulevard - 7%

Patricia Delgado, Justin Peck - Buena Vista Social Club - 5%

Joshua Bergasse - Smash - 5%

Shannon Lewis - Just in Time - 5%

Camille A. Brown - Gypsy - 4%

David Neumann - Swept Away - 4%

Warren Carlyle - Pirates! The Penzance Musical - 3%

Best Costume Design

Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 23%

Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 13%

Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 12%

Clint Ramos - Maybe Happy Ending - 8%

Brigitte Reiffenstuel - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 5%

Enver Chakartash - Romeo + Juliet - 3%

Susan Hilferty - Swept Away - 3%

Anita Yavich - Floyd Collins - 3%

Holly Pierson - Oh, Mary! - 2%

Linda Cho - Pirates! The Penzance Musical - 2%

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending - 20%

Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat - 16%

Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard - 13%

Christopher Gattelli - Death Becomes Her - 12%

Tina Landau - Floyd Collins - 5%

Michael Mayer - Swept Away - 4%

Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 4%

Alex Timbers - Just in Time - 4%

George C. Wolfe - Gypsy - 3%

Tina Landau - Redwood - 3%

Best Direction of a Play

Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18%

Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17%

Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 12%

Stephen Daldry - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 9%

Kip Williams - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8%

Phylicia Rashad - Purpose - 5%

David Cromer - Good Night, and Good Luck - 4%

Kenny Leon - Our Town - 4%

Sam Mendes - The Hills of California - 4%

Kenny Leon - Othello - 3%

Best Ensemble

Operation Mincemeat - 20%

Death Becomes Her - 10%

BOOP! The Musical - 8%

Maybe Happy Ending - 8%

Sunset Boulevard - 5%

Swept Away - 4%

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 4%

Romeo + Juliet - 3%

Floyd Collins - 3%

Just in Time - 3%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 15%

Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 8%

Claire-Marie Hall - Operation Mincemeat - 6%

Christopher Sieber - Death Becomes Her - 5%

Joy Woods - Gypsy - 4%

Adrian Blake Enscoe - Swept Away - 4%

David Thaxton - Sunset Boulevard - 3%

Michelle Williams - Death Becomes Her - 3%

Jinkx Monsoon - Pirates! The Penzance Musical - 3%

Ainsley Melham - BOOP! The Musical - 2%

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 10%

Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4%

Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4%

Amber Gray - Eureka Day - 3%

Kieran Culkin - Glengarry Glen Ross - 3%

Fina Strazza - John Proctor is the Villain - 3%

Bob Odenkirk - Glengarry Glen Ross - 3%

Alison Jaye - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 3%

Kara Young - Purpose - 2%

Gabby Beans - Romeo + Juliet - 2%

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14%

Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 12%

Nicole Scherzinger - Sunset Boulevard - 8%

Audra McDonald - Gypsy - 8%

Jeremy Jordan - Floyd Collins - 7%

Jasmine Amy Rogers - BOOP! The Musical - 5%

Jonathan Groff - Just In Time - 5%

Megan Hilty - Death Becomes Her - 5%

Helen J Shen - Maybe Happy Ending - 5%

John Gallagher Jr. - Swept Away - 4%

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29%

Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 11%

Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8%

Sadie Sink - John Proctor is the Villain - 8%

Louis McCartney - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 7%

Rachel Zegler - Romeo + Juliet - 5%

George Clooney - Good Night, and Good Luck - 5%

Denzel Washington - Othello - 4%

Daniel Dae Kim - Yellow Face - 4%

Jim Parsons - Our Town - 3%

Best Lighting Design

Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 18%

Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12%

Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11%

Justin Townsend - Death Becomes Her - 9%

Jon Clark - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 9%

Kevin Adams - Swept Away - 4%

Scott Zielinski, Ruey Horng Sun - Floyd Collins - 4%

Philip S. Rosenberg - BOOP! The Musical - 4%

Isabella Byrd - Romeo + Juliet - 4%

Justin Townsend - Just in Time - 2%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Wicked - 16%

Hadestown - 15%

Hamilton - 15%

The Great Gatsby - 9%

Cabaret - 7%

The Outsiders - 7%

Six - 6%

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 5%

The Book of Mormon - 4%

& Juliet - 4%

Best Musical

Maybe Happy Ending - 25%

Operation Mincemeat - 20%

Death Becomes Her - 17%

BOOP! The Musical - 8%

Swept Away - 4%

Just in Time - 4%

Real Women Have Curves - 4%

Redwood - 3%

Smash - 3%

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical - 3%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16%

Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15%

Annie - Theatre at Madison Square Garden - 12%

Ragtime - New York City Center - 11%

Urinetown - New York City Center - 10%

The Jonathan Larson Project - Orpheum Theatre New York - 8%

Titanic - New York City Center - 7%

Teeth - New World Stages - 4%

Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now! - New World Stages - 4%

Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song - Theater555 - 2%

Best Off-Broadway Play

A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 14%

Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9%

Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6%

All Nighter - Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space - 4%

Becoming Eve - Harry De Jur Playhouse / Abrons Arts Center - 4%

Ghosts - Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre - 4%

Here There Are Blueberries - New York Theatre Workshop - 3%

Henry IV - Theatre for a New Audience - 3%

SHIT. MEET. FAN. - Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space - 3%

Conversations With Mother - Theater555 - 2%

Best Orchestrations

Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 16%

Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 14%

David Cullen, Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard - 11%

Doug Besterman - Death Becomes Her - 9%

Bruce Coughlin - Floyd Collins - 6%

Andrew Resnick, Michael Thurber - Just in Time - 5%

Chris Miller, Brian Usifer - Swept Away - 5%

Doug Besterman - BOOP! The Musical - 5%

Daryl Waters - Gypsy - 4%

Javier Diaz, Marco Paguia - Buena Vista Social Club - 3%

Best Original Score

Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 24%

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 21%

David Foster, Susan Birkenhead - BOOP! The Musical - 16%

Julia Mattison, Noel Carey - Death Becomes Her - 16%

Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman - Smash - 6%

David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna - Dead Outlaw - 5%

Joy Huerta, Benjamin Velez - Real Women Have Curves - 5%

Kate Diaz, Tina Landau - Redwood - 4%

Elton John, Jake Shears - Tammy Faye - 4%

Best Play

Oh, Mary! - 29%

John Proctor Is the Villain - 20%

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 13%

The Picture of Dorian Gray - 10%

Good Night, and Good Luck - 8%

Purpose - 4%

The Hills of California - 4%

English - 3%

The Roommate - 3%

All In: Comedy About Love - 2%

Best Revival of a Musical

Sunset Boulevard - 35%

Gypsy - 23%

Floyd Collins - 13%

Pirates! The Penzance Musical - 11%

Once Upon A Mattress - 8%

Elf The Musical - 6%

The Last Five Years - 4%

Best Revival of a Play

Romeo + Juliet - 43%

Yellow Face - 16%

Our Town - 13%

Glengarry Glen Ross - 10%

Othello - 10%

Eureka Day - 8%

Home - 1%

Best Scenic Design

Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 20%

Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 14%

Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 12%

Miriam Buether, 59 - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 8%

Rachel Hauck - Swept Away - 5%

Jason Ardizzone-West - Redwood - 4%

David Rockwell - BOOP! The Musical - 4%

Soutra Gilmour - Sunset Boulevard - 3%

AMP, Teresa Williams - John Proctor Is the Villain - 3%

dots - Romeo + Juliet - 2%

Best Sound Design

Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 13%

Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard - 13%

Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 12%

Peter Hylenski - Death Becomes Her - 7%

Paul Arditti - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 7%

Dan Moses Schreier - Floyd Collins - 6%

John Shivers - Swept Away - 5%

Gareth Owen - BOOP! The Musical - 3%

Cody Spencer - Romeo + Juliet - 3%

Peter Hylenski - Just in Time - 3%

Best Touring Production

Hadestown - 10%

Wicked - 8%

Hamilton - 8%

Come From Away - 7%

Les Misérables - 7%

Beetlejuice - 6%

SIX - 6%

& Juliet - 5%

Parade - 3%

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 3%

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!