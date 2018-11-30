Celebrate the Season with a Show! A Guide to Broadway's Long-Running Hits

Click Here for More Articles on Celebrate the Season- Sponsored by Come From Away

The holiday season is here at last, and in just weeks, the world will be spreading yuletide cheer by decking the halls, wrapping the gifts and sipping the eggnog. There are plenty of ways to join in the spirit, because for theatre fans, Broadway is everywhere this season... and BroadwayWorld has a complete guide of where to find it!

First we take a closer look at Broadway's long-running classics. What better way to escape the hustle and bustle than with a trip to experience one of the most beloved musicals on the Great White Way. Treat yourself (and others) this holiday season with tickets to a Broadway show!

Today's holiday show guide is brought to you by Come From Away. Broadway's Come From Away is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

COME FROM AWAY

Where: Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St.)

About: Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

ALADDIN

Where: New Amsterdam Theatre (214 W. 42nd St.)

About: Aladdin, adapted from the Academy Award®-winning animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

ANASTASIA

Where: Broadhurst Theatre (235 W. 44th St.)

About: ANASTASIA transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

THE BAND'S VISIT

Where: Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th St.)

About: After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

BEAUTIFUL

Where: Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W. 43rd St.)

About: For five years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From the string of pop classics Ms. King wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Where: Eugene O'Neill Theatre (230 W. 49th St.)

About: The Book of Mormon, winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, has run for 375 consecutive weeks at more than 100% capacity on Broadway and has broken the house record at the Eugene O'Neill Theater more than 50 times. Its successive road companies have played a combined total of 3,695 performances across the country and broken 104 house records at 57 theatres around the US.

CHICAGO

Where: Ambassador Theatre (215 W. 49th St.)

About: Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Where: Music Box Theatre (239 W. 45th St.)

About: The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek& Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif.

HAMILTON

Where: Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th St.)

About: Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

KINKY BOOTS

Where: Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th St.)

About: Based on the Miramax film written by Geoff Deane & Tim Firth, Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

THE LION KING

Where: Minskoff Theatre (200 W. 45th St.)

About: After 21 landmark years on Broadway, THE LION KING continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by more than 95 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), THE LION KING has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Where: Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th St.)

About: Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Where: Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th St.)

About: Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

SCHOOL OF ROCK

Where: Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway)

About: Based on the hit film, School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

WAITRESS

Where: Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W. 47th St.)

About: Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

WICKED

Where: Gershwin Theatre (222 W. 51st St.)

About: The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

