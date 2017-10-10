COME FROM AWAY Recoups in Less Than 8 Months on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Junkyard Dog Productions announced today that the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away recouped its $12 million capitalization in less than 8 months on Broadway.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, Come From Away began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where it continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.

"Since we first saw the presentation of Come From Away four years ago at the NAMT Festival, helping to share this remarkable true story of generosity and compassion has been a passion project for us," said the Junkyard Dogs. "It has been such an incredible experience to see audiences all across North America, and now on Broadway, connecting so viscerally with this celebration of the best of humanity."

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winner Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY won the 2017 Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 5 2017 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 2017 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 2017 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 2016 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 2016 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 2017 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," and 3 2017 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

COME FROM AWAY features Petrina Bromley; Geno Carr; Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Dora, Helen Hayes & Craig Noel Award winner Jenn Colella; Alex Finke; De'Lon Grant; Joel Hatch; Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball; Lee MacDougall; Caesar Samayoa; Q. Smith; Astrid Van Wieren; Sharon Wheatley; Josh Breckenridge; Susan Dunstan; John Jellison; Tamika Lawrence; Tony LePage and Julie Reiber.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Gareth Owen, orchestrations by two-time Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away will launch a Second Company in Canada where it will play a strictly limited four-week engagement from January 4, 2018 to February 3, 2018 in Winnipeg at the John Hirsch Mainstage - Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, and then move to Toronto where it will begin performances February 13, 2018 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre as part of the 2017 - 2018 Mirvish Subscription Season.

A third company of Come From Away will launch a North American Tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.

COME FROM AWAY's original Broadway cast recording is available digitally and in stores everywhere, and was released by The Musical Company. Grammy winner David Lai, Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein serve as album producers. Come From Away is the first cast recording released by The Musical Company. For more information visit TheMusicalCompany.com.

Following sold-out, record-breaking, critically-acclaimed engagements at La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. and Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, Come From Away landed on the "Best Theater of the Year" lists in the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Seattle Times, San Diego Union Tribune and Toronto Star, and was featured in The New York Times' "Memorable Theatre of 2016."

COME FROM AWAY is produced by Junkyard Dog Productions (Randy Adams, Marleen and Kenny Alhadeff and Sue Frost), Jerry Frankel, Latitude Link, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Steve & Paula Reynolds, David Mirvish, Michael Rubinoff, Alhadeff Productions, Michael Alden & Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Sam Levy, Rodney Rigby, Spencer Ross, Richard Winkler, Yonge Street Theatricals, Sheridan College, Michael & Ellise Coit, Ronald Frankel, Sheri & Les Biller, Richard Belkin, Gary & Marlene Cohen, Allan Detsky & Rena Mendelson, Lauren Doll, Barbara H. Freitag, Wendy Gillespie, Laura Little Theatricals, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Radio Mouse Entertainment, The Shubert Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Gwen Arment/Molly Morris & Terry McNicholas, Maureen & Joel Benoliel/Marjorie & Ron Danz, Pamela Cooper/Corey Brunish, Demos Bizar/Square 1 Theatrics, Joshua Goodman/Lauren Stevens, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Bill & Linda Potter/Rosemary & Kenneth Willman, andLa Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre.

COME FROM AWAY was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, CA. Come From Away (NAMT Festival 2013) was originally developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project, Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam, CT. The Canada Council for the Arts, The Ontario Arts Council, and the Fifth Avenue Theatre in Seattle WA also provided development support.

