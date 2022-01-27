CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Named Mr. Amigo 2022

Earlier today, award-winning actress and singer, Bianca Marroquín was named Mr. Amigo 2022 at the official announcement and poster unveiling ceremony hosted by the Mexican Consulate, Texas Southmost College and City of Brownsville. Juan Rogelio Chapa, Mr. Amigo Association President said, "Bianca has reached the pinnacle of Broadway and serves as a model that hard work and dedication pay off." Bianca Marroquín will be presented with the award at the Friday, February 4 performance of Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

Bianca Marroquín will be the 57th Mexican citizen to receive the honor of being named Mr. Amigo. She was selected for her extensive and triumphant career in Broadway and television and for helping forge bonds of friendship between the USA and Mexico when she successfully crossed over from Mexico to Broadway.

"Having been raised in the Brownsville / Matamoros area, and having experienced the magic of Charro Days, being Mr. Amigo is even more exciting for me." said Ms. Marroquin.

Bianca Marroquín has played Roxie Hart in the Broadway company of Chicago off-and-on over the last 20 years, with over 4,000 performances. Now, for Broadway's return, she joins a short list of legendary women who have both played Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly in the show - including Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth and Ruthie Henshall. She first played "Roxie Hart" in 2002 in Mexico City's Spanish-language production, soon thereafter she was invited to join the Broadway company where she made history becoming the first Mexican woman in a leading role on Broadway! Her other Broadway credits including Daniela in In the Heights and Carmen in The Pajama Game. She recently appeared as Chita Rivera the FX miniseries "Fosse/Verdon."

About the Mr. Amigo Association

The mission of the Mr. Amigo Association is to promote the international friendship and goodwill which has long existed between the United States of America and the Republic of Mexico as noted on international endeavors of culture, commerce, entertainment and other meaningful bi-national dialogue, all of which profess the mutual love and respect between its people. Hence, the Mr. Amigo Association honors annually a distinguished Mexican citizen whose life work embodies those very human qualities and is honored and recognized with the Mr. Amigo bronze plaque and other expressions of friendship.

Since 1964, the Association has bestowed the title of Mr. Amigo to a Mexican citizen who has contributed to the friendship between the United States and Mexico. The title has been conferred upon such notable Mexican personalities as former Mexican President Miguel Aleman (1964), Cantinflas (1965), Raul Velasco (1973), Vicente Fernandez (1977), Juan Gabriel (1983), Lucia Mendez (1987), Juan Manuel "Mijares" Moran (1995), Aida Cuevas (2002), Lucero (2006), Julio César Chávez (2019) and now the most current Mr. Amigo 2022, Bianca Marroquin, award-winning actress and singer.

The selection process for Mr. Amigo is initiated every year by the President and the Selection Committee composed of four past presidents of the Mr. Amigo Association. The Committee seeks to designate an individual who promotes the improvement of the quality of life in the Hispanic Community and stands as a role model for citizens of the United States and Mexico. The recipient must also be a Mexican citizen who has contributed to the friendship and understanding of the U.S. and Mexico, and has excelled in their profession, exemplifying the highest standards in their personal and professional life.

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

The cast of Chicago currently features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Jennifer Fouché as Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, C. Caballero, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.