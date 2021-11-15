CHICAGO Announces 25th Anniversary Celebration Events!

Chicago will celebrate 25 years on Broadway tomorrow Tuesday, November 16th at 6:30PM with a very special performance.

Beginning at 5PM on the TKTS Red Steps in Times Square the Brooklyn United Marching Band will march to 49th Street playing Kander & Ebb music. The Ambassador Theatre will be lit in red with a star-studded red carpet. Chicago will receive a Mayoral Proclamation and will welcome appearances by original cast members and a tribute to Ann Reinking, plus other surprises throughout the night.

Tickets for the historic anniversary performance are now on sale www.ChicagoTheMusical.com

Check out footage from Chicago in 1996 below!

The Brooklyn United Music and Arts Program (BU) is a community-based organization that serves New York City youth. As an art form, marching band combines the elements of musicianship and pageantry and allows each student to participate in an all encompassing and life changing activity. Brooklyn United is focused on the development of youth through Academic Support, Character Development, Skills Building and Performance Opportunities. It is through these pillars that we strive to build strong, well rounded, healthy, confident and capable young people.

On November 16th, Chicago will have played close to 10,000 performances on Broadway. Over the last 25 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide.

The cast of Chicago features Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Tony Award-winner Lillias White as Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicagoa??is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

TICKET INFORMATION

Buy tickets for Chicago now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either exchange or refund your tickets into any other date until 48 hours before the performance.

Tickets are available in person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W 49th St). Box office hours are Monday thru Saturday 10am-8:30pm, Sunday 12pm-7:30pm. Tickets are also available at ChicagotheMusical.com

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

The Broadway League has announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through January 2, 2022. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. More FAQ information can be found here: https://shubert.nyc/media/357203/maskvaccine_faq_210812.pdf