 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

BroadwayWorld Introduces StageMag 2026

Navigation is clearer, workflows are smoother, and common tasks now take fewer steps from start to finish.

By: Feb. 05, 2026
Click Here for More on Stage Mag
BroadwayWorld Introduces StageMag 2026 Image

Welcome to StageMag 2026 — a faster, cleaner, and more powerful way to create show programs for theatres and events of all shapes and sizes. The latest update brings thoughtful enhancements to every page and function, guided by one simple goal: make it easier than ever to build beautiful programs, quickly and confidently.

We’ve introduced a streamlined new design with an improved layout that keeps the focus where it belongs — on your production. Navigation is clearer, workflows are smoother, and common tasks now take fewer steps from start to finish.

Creating a new show program is faster and more intuitive than ever. From smarter defaults to cleaner editing tools, StageMag 2026 removes friction at every turn, whether you’re building a program from scratch or updating a familiar template.

BroadwayWorld Introduces StageMag 2026 Image


Behind the scenes, nearly every feature has been refined — not reinvented — so everything feels instantly familiar, just better. Pages load faster, layouts are more flexible, and managing content across your program is simpler and more reliable.

StageMag 2026 is designed to support theatres of every size, helping you spend less time wrestling with tools and more time telling your story. Begin your StageMag experience today!


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos