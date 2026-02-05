GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY & More Lead Atlanta's Winter 2026 Top Theatre Shows

Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Atlanta for February 2026.

Girl From The North Country

Actor's Express - January 29, 2026 through March 08, 2026

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota and a group of restless travelers find respite from the Great Depression in a modest boarding house— a place where love and loss intertwine, and where music, resilience and hope breathe life into their weary spirits. Connor McPherson daringly transforms the cherished songs of Bob Dylan, weaving them into a tale as breathtaking as the tunes that underscore it.

BLEEDING HEARTS

Theatrical Outfit - January 28, 2026 through February 22, 2026

Following the World Premiere of Venus as part of last year's LAUCHPAD, Atlanta playwright Steve Yockey returns with another World Premiere BLEEDING HEARTS – a breakneck, pitch-black farce about the disappearing middle class & how people forget to put themselves in each others’ shoes. Sloane isn’t sure why exactly her husband Timothy brought home a probably dangerous drifter with a knife, but she doesn’t like it. Of course, it’s hard to focus when her wealthy neighbor keeps dropping by to steal anything not nailed down. Witness the state of the world in a smart, blistering and hilarious way that only Yockey can deliver.

Duel Reality

Alliance Theatre - Now through March 01, 2026

From The 7 Fingers, the high-flying troupe behind the awe-inspiring stunts in the Alliance’s Broadway musical Water for Elephants, comes DUEL REALITY – an epic, cirque-infused performance inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Featuring their signature electrifying mix of circus, storytelling, music, and dance, this acrobatic tour-de-force for all ages has been described as “entirely entertaining and engaging” and “a spectacle that will truly astonish all who see it.” Imagine a world where star-crossed lovers are circus stars, their love story unfolding through graceful and death-defying acrobatics. Two feuding families engage in a battle of skill, each competition more daring than the last—while a pair of star-crossed lovers struggles to escape the showdown. They are fierce players, but do they care who wins or loses if playing the game can bring them closer together? The reimagined tale of two rival houses dazzles the senses and stirs the heart.

Romeo and Juliet

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse - February 06, 2026 through March 01, 2026

In a violent and broken community, can love still exist, thrive and survive? We invite you to join us for our 23rd anniversary production of William Shakespeare's tragic story about young lovers, feuding families and one Friar with good intentions.

Bad Dates

Stage Door Theatre - February 07, 2026 through February 22, 2026

This thoroughly charming and slyly sweet one-woman play is an idiosyncratic journey of self-discovery involving the Romanian mob, a Buddhist rainstorm, a teenage daughter, shoes and a few very bad dates.

The Games Afoot

The New Depot Players - February 19, 2026 through February 01, 2026

Ken Ludwig’s mystery comedy is set in December of 1936. Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn very dangerous.

Fires, Ohio

Alliance Theatre - February 25, 2026 through March 22, 2026

As wildfires rage closer and closer to a small Ohio college town, the mopey grown children and second wife of a sort-of-mediocre professor are threatened by another kind of crisis: a visit from a family friend that threatens to bring all of their tensions to a towering inferno. Now, each of them will be forced to choose: stay and smolder, or leave and burn? Inspired by the classic family drama Uncle Vanya, FIRES, OHIO updates a beloved story for our painfully absurd present, taking a hilarious and heartfelt look at the natural (and personal) disasters that transform our everyday lives. In addition to winning the 22nd annual Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition, FIRES, OHIO has been awarded the Kennedy Center's Paula Vogel Award and the Mark Twain Prize for Comic Playwriting.

