WONDER & More Lead Boston's Winter 2026 Top Theatre Shows

Wonder

American Repertory Theater - December 09, 2025 through February 08, 2026

Based on R.J. Palacio’s novel and Lionsgate & Mandeville Films’ hit feature film, this uplifting new musical follows the Pullman family as they navigate change, identity, and what it means to belong. Auggie Pullman has been homeschooled his entire life, often retreating to outer space in his imagination. But when his family decides it’s time for him to start going to school, Auggie must take off the space helmet he has used to hide his facial difference. As Auggie navigates a world filled with kindness and cruelty, his parents and sister go on their own journeys of transformation and discovery. Featuring a driving, pop-inspired score, Wonder celebrates empathy, resilience, and the power of choosing kindness.

Taibi Magar (Night Side Songs, Macbeth In Stride, We Live in Cairo, and others at A.R.T.) directs this world-premiere adaptation with a score by Ian Axel and Chad King, the GRAMMY Award-winning duo behind A Great Big World (“Say Something,” “This Is the New Year”), and a book by MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl (Eurydice; The Clean House; Smile, a memoir).

Cabaret

The Company Theatre - February 04, 2026 through March 22, 2026

“Leave your troubles outside…in here, life is beautiful!” Willkommen to the sexy, seedy 1931 Kit Kat Club, where the Emcee, artists, and outcasts provide an underground escape from turbulent pre-war Germany. Featuring the divine decadence of singer Sally Bowles, Cabaret is a powerful music and dance driven immersive experience that explores the intoxicating and turbulent life of Berlin under the emerging Third Reich.

PENELOPE

Lyric Stage Boston - February 06, 2026 through March 01, 2026

Penelope presents a fresh perspective on a classic story, focusing on Penelope's experiences while waiting for her husband, Odysseus, to return from war. With music, book, and lyrics by Alex Bechtel, this captivating production features Erica Spyres in a powerful performance that explores themes of heartache, loneliness, and self-discovery. Directed by Courtney O’Connor, the show has a vibrant score that weaves together jazz, folk, and indie rock, creating a modern lens through which to understand this iconic character. The show runs from February 6 to March 1, 2026, at the Lyric Stage Company of Boston.

Hadestown

Emerson Colonial Theatre - February 26, 2026 through March 01, 2026

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Stereophonic

Emerson Colonial Theatre - March 10, 2026 through March 15, 2026

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976, where an up-and-coming rock band finds itself on the cusp of superstardom. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, this electrifying new play takes audiences inside the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

