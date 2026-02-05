MRS. DOUBTFIRE & More Lead Dallas' Winter 2026 Top Theatre Shows

Dallas is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Dallas for Winter 2026.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

The Buddy Holly Hall - February 20, 2026 through February 22, 2026

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Lubbock in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

Men on Boats

Allen Contemporary Theatre - January 23, 2026 through February 08, 2026

Allen Contemporary Theatre is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of the play Men on Boats, directed by Martin Mussey, running January 23rd through February 8th, 2026. Performances are Friday/Saturday at 8 PM, Sundays at 3 PM.

Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. Men on Boats by Jacklyn Backhaus is based on the true(ish) story of an 1869 expedition through the Grand Canyon, when one-armed captain John Wesley Powell and his crew of insane, yet loyal, volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River. Men on Boats is a comedy that turns the American myth of man-ifest destiny on its edge and challenges conventional notions about who gets to make history.

Real Women Have Curves

Alley Theatre - January 23, 2026 through February 15, 2026

This vivacious comedy, which inspired the hit film, follows five Latina women navigating the pressures of body image, immigration, and cultural expectations. As they work to meet an impossible deadline, the women reveal their hopes and struggles. Experience the warmth and laughter in the beauty of embracing who you are.

A Night With Janis Joplin

Circle Theatre - January 29, 2026 through February 14, 2026

A Night with Janis Joplin is a vibrant, electrifying tribute to the legendary rock and blues singer, celebrating her life, her influences, and the raw power of her music. Through a concert-style journey, Janis shares the stage with the voices of trailblazing women who shaped her sound—from Aretha Franklin to Bessie Smith. It’s a soul-stirring night of music, memories, and the unapologetic spirit of a true original.

Fat Ham

Kalita Humphreys Theater - January 30, 2026 through February 08, 2026

In this regional premiere of this hit Broadway comedy, Juicy’s got a lot on his plate - his mom just married his uncle. All he wants is to make his own way as a queer Black man in a Southern family. But here’s the rub - his father’s ghost just turned up at a backyard barbecue demanding vengeance. In this delicious and sizzling reinvention of Shakespeare’s masterpiece, a young man vows to break the cycles of violence in service of his own liberation and joy.

Wait Until Dark

Plaza Theatre Company - February 20, 2026 through March 07, 2026

When a conman and his accomplices target the New York apartment of a recently blinded woman, they think she will be an easy victim. But Susy Hendrix has a few surprises of her own. As the tension mounts and the lights go out, a deadly game of cat and mouse unfolds—where sight is deception, and survival depends on nerve alone.



Plaza Theatre Company’s production of Wait Until Dark plunges audiences into a world of suspense, danger, and psychological intensity that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very last moment.

Diversions

Texas Ballet Theater - February 27, 2026 through March 01, 2026

Diversions features four diverse works, showcasing unparalleled versatility. Martha Graham’s Diversion of Angels explores the poetic complexities of love in its many forms through bold, vivid choreography. Paul Taylor’s Company B is an energetic, wartime homage set to the iconic swing rhythms of the Andrews Sisters. Tim O’Keefe’s Violin Concerto in D is a sweeping, classical marvel of white tutus and tiaras, set to Tchaikovsky’s masterful score; and the world premiere of his Bolero, is set to amaze classical music lovers and ballet fans alike.

NATIVE GARDENS

Irving Arts Center - March 06, 2026 through March 21, 2026

Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege, and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose. Gardens and cultures clash – turning friendly neighbors into feuding enemies in this hilarious comedy.

The Producers

The Firehouse Theatre - March 12, 2026 through March 29, 2026

The Producers tells the story of down-on-his-luck Broadway producer Max Bialystock and his timid accountant Leo Bloom, who devise a scheme to create the biggest flop in theatrical history. Unlike their plans, the show they produce, Springtime for Hitler, becomes an unexpected hit. This comedic tale, filled with Mel Brooks' signature humor, follows the duo's misadventures as they navigate their outrageous plan and face the consequences. The production runs at The Firehouse Theatre from March 12 to March 29, 2026.

